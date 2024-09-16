Keurig® Teams Up with Anna Kendrick to End Coffee Runs with New "Brew It All" Campaign

"Some of my happiest moments in life are when I'm enjoying iced coffee, but some of my least favorite moments have been the pictures that have circulated when I've been caught-off guard exiting the coffee shop," said actress and director Anna Kendrick. "As someone who loves staying in and enjoying the comfort of home, the new K-Brew+Chill brewer from Keurig is a game-changer—no more running out just to get my fix! It's amazing to be able to brew iced coffee at home that's as cold and refreshing as what I'd get at my favorite coffee shop, all without leaving the house. I'm thrilled to partner with Keurig to share my new favorite brewer with other iced coffee lovers!"

Kendrick's genuine love for iced coffee combined with her sharp wit and good-natured, self-deprecating humor made her the perfect partner for Keurig's "Brew It All" campaign. Created in partnership with Havas New York and Formula, the campaign comes to life through a series of strategic and creative executions, including ad spots, social media posts from Kendrick, and a playful take on paparazzi photos that capture her "off-guard" during supposed coffee runs.

"We've all debated whether that iced coffee run is really worth leaving the house before you're ready to face the day," said Becky Opydyke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "This campaign shows the impact that the K-Brew+Chill brewer's first-of-its kind technology can have on your day-to-day life. Say goodbye to unnecessary coffee runs, and hello to premium iced coffee - as cold as the coffee shop - from the comfort of your home."

The K-Brew+Chill brewer offers unparalleled convenience without sacrificing flavor by making full-flavored, perfectly chilled iced beverages in just three minutes or less, as well as delicious hot coffee using any K-Cup® pod. This versatile machine combines convenience with flavor, enhancing the entire at-home coffee experience.

QuickChill Technology™ brews coffee cold straight from the brewer, with less dilution, ensuring full-bodied flavor from first to last sip by flash-chilling the coffee after brewing, rapidly cooling it to a refreshing temperature. The result is as cold and refreshing as the coffee shop.

The K-Brew + Chill brewer is receiving outstanding reviews on Keurig.com, boasting a 4.8-star rating. Consumers can purchase the K-Brew + Chill brewer for $199.99 on Keurig.com or at major retailers nationwide.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees.

