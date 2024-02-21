Kevin Costello Joins NPI Board of Directors

Visionary business leader brings significant industry experience and will help to accelerate NPI's growth objectives

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPI, an industry leading provider of data-driven IT procurement solutions for large enterprises, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Costello to its board of directors.

Kevin has more than 35 years serving in executive leadership roles. He spent a dozen years with Ariba, Inc., a developer of best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) procurement applications, purchased by SAP in 2012. He was President from 2007 until its acquisition by SAP in 2012, and President of Ariba, an SAP Company, from 2012 until 2014. Prior to that, he started his career as a Global Managing Partner for Andersen Business Consulting and was one of six members of the Consulting Executive Leadership Team.

Kevin is a senior technology executive with extensive experience in a variety of industries, including IT, procurement, and telecom. He currently sits on the board of Unison Software, Elemica, and Kaufman Hall, all privately-held companies. He was formerly a director of BlueCat, FinancialForce.com, Worldpay, The Rainmaker Group, HotSchedules, Rackspace, and Cbeyond. Kevin's breadth of experience will bring unique perspectives, operational guidance, and strategic vision to the NPI board and help NPI and its clients succeed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Costello to the board," said Jon Winsett, Founder and CEO at NPI. "His deep knowledge and understanding of the enterprise IT procurement and spend management landscape will be a great asset to the board in guiding the next phase of NPI's growth. His appointment will assist us in further capitalizing on the many opportunities we are pursuing, including the launch of a new groundbreaking AI-powered technology that is purpose-built for IT procurement practitioners to streamline the IT purchase negotiation process."

"I'm enthusiastic about joining NPI during this time of growth. I believe NPI is transforming the way enterprises manage IT costs," said Kevin. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the company's board of directors and share the company's commitment to creating exceptional value for its clients. I look forward to working alongside Jon and the entire NPI board and leadership team to deliver on our strategic roadmap."

Kevin joins Kevin Hesselbirg (Chair), Jon Winsett (Founder & CEO), Michael Clifton (Partner at Falfurrias Growth Partners), and Amy Brandt (Partner at Falfurrias Growth Partners) on the NPI board.

About NPI

NPI has distinguished itself as a premier provider of data driven intelligence and tech-enabled services designed specifically to assist large enterprises with IT procurement cost optimization. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in IT. NPI's team includes over 300 subject matter experts that help clients get the best deal on every material IT purchase and renewal with coverage spanning more than 1,500 vendors. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com.

