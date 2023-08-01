Kevin Guest Cites 5 Ways to Celebrate August's Happiness Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout August, Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) and best-selling author of "All the Right Reasons - 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," is encouraging individuals across the globe to celebrate happiness.

With his message of focusing on life's positive aspects and appreciating the little things, Guest invites everyone to participate in August's "Happiness Happens Month" and make a profound impact on their own lives and the lives of those around them.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)
"I've found happiness is not a destination; it's a way of life. Even during difficult times, finding joy in the simplest moments can create a ripple effect of positivity," said Guest. "With the 'Happiness Happens Month,' we remind people that happiness is always within their grasp, and celebrating it every day can brighten the world and make it a better place."

Throughout his successful career and as the author of the acclaimed book "All the Right Reasons," Guest has emphasized the importance of living life in harmony and aligning one's actions with principles that lead to lasting fulfillment. Taking these principles beyond the pages of his book, Guest is encouraging others to infuse their lives with happiness.

"Wrapping myself up in music is one of the things that makes me most happy," said Guest, a performing musician with country music superstar Collin Raye and with Guest's own band, The Free Radicals. "I've found that the most accomplished people have discovered joy in one of several ways. These five habits seem to be the most powerful.

"1. Focus on positivity. 2. Embrace every day with joy. 3. Appreciate the little things. 4. Get lost in a hobby you love. 5. Find someone to serve."

Connecting relationships with happiness, Guest writes in his book, "On the first day of class, one of my college professors wrote on the board, 'Nothing is more important than relationships.'

"When his final exam tested us on that statement alone, that changed my life forever, and I aligned my actions with my values, which has continually brought an immense level of happiness."

All proceeds from All the Right Reasons feed hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 24 countries, with plans to open operations in India this year.

