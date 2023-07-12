Kevin Guest Named Chairman of Direct Selling Education Foundation

News provided by

USANA

12 Jul, 2023, 07:07 ET

USANA executive chairman to lead board focused on industry research

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest was recently named the new Chairman of the Direct Selling Education Foundation (DSEF). Over the next year, he'll help guide the strategic actions of the organization, which works with the academic community to support research in direct sales-related disciplines.

"It is a great honor to support the Direct Selling Education Foundation through my new role," Guest said. "I believe so strongly in the DSEF's 50-year mission to engage and educate the public on the ways direct selling empowers individuals, supports communities, and strengthens economies worldwide. I'm excited to work with the talented DSEF staff and board members to make a difference for our industry and millions of direct sellers and their customers."

Guest was named chief executive officer of USANA in 2016, followed by the role of chairman and CEO in 2020. During his tenure, USANA saw record growth in active customers and revenue. Guest recently transitioned from his role as CEO in July 2023 to Executive Chairman of USANA's board. He also served as Direct Selling Association (DSA) Chairman for the past two years.

DSA and DSEF President Joseph N. Mariano commented, "I am delighted that Kevin Guest has assumed the chairmanship of the Direct Selling Education Foundation after his exemplary service as Chairman of the Direct Selling Association." 

DSEF Executive Director Gary Huggins added, "Kevin's expertise in and devotion to direct selling will greatly enrich the Foundation and also serve to strengthen DSEF's Fellows program, for which he has been a passionate supporter."

For 50 years, DSEF has partnered with members of the academic community to support research and education programs. These programs expand the knowledge and understanding of the fundamental principles of direct selling. The Foundation works with more than 250 professors in a variety of disciplines—such as entrepreneurship, marketing, ethics, sales, consumer studies, business, and economics—to develop direct selling-related academic research, case studies and teaching content.

About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

Also from this source

USANA's Kevin Guest Shares Seven Tips for International Self-Care Day

USANA Executive Brings Home Prestigious Utah Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.