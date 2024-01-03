Kevin Guest Names 2024 the Year of Connection

News provided by

USANA

03 Jan, 2024, 07:27 ET

Calls Out Digital Disconnection Paradox

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In what some call the era of digital disconnection, 2024 should be the year of human connection to fight loneliness and anxiety, according to one health sciences leader.

Continue Reading
All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)
All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

"In this increasingly digital era, the paradox of disconnection in a connected world is more real than ever," said Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA). "Despite unprecedented digital connectivity in our day, many find themselves feeling more alone than ever. The detrimental effects on mental and emotional well-being are alarming, with loneliness, anxiety and depression topping the list and becoming all too common."

Studies show 95% of teens are on social media. A third say they are on it "almost constantly," while nearly 40% of adults in the United States use social media for more than two hours a day.

"A CDC study found that between 2013 and 2019, one in five teens reported they had experienced major depression," said Guest, bestselling author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "A 2022 analysis found that social media addiction was associated with a 20% increase in loneliness, with 26% of Americans reporting they feel lonely on a regular basis. In fact, multiple studies have found a correlation between social media addiction and loneliness."

In his book, Guest tells of a college professor who said, "Nothing is more important than relationships," a motto Guest lives by.

"A few years ago, a business situation arose in a country far from my home that required my involvement. It was close to Christmas, and I had already been traveling for three straight weeks. I didn't want to go anywhere so close to Christmas," Guest writes. "I didn't want to fly halfway around the globe for a two-hour meeting when I could solve the problem sitting in my office in a virtual meeting. But I knew I had to make the visit.

"Efforts to be there in person did not go unnoticed or unappreciated. The fact that I had traveled halfway across the world demonstrated my commitment to the company and the importance I placed on relationships. We made much more progress than we would have communicating through the computer."

As we navigate the digital era, Guest implores others to connect in person with colleagues, friends and family.

"As we begin 2024, let's balance our online presence with real-life engagements. Let's reshape the narrative of our digital lives and prioritize genuine connections," he said. "By intentionally deciding the way we engage with technology, we can cultivate authentic relationships amid the digital noise."

This call to action from Guest, a leader in health and wellness, is a testament to his commitment to overall well-being, including mental and emotional health, and a timely reminder of the importance to use technology as a bridge to genuine human connection, not as a barrier.

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com

USANA provides consumers the highest-quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven its trust for more than 30 years. Visit USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Tim Brown, Candid Communications 
[email protected]

SOURCE USANA

Also from this source

USANA Kids Eat Spreads Holiday Cheer with Meals for Utah Students and Families

USANA Kids Eat Spreads Holiday Cheer with Meals for Utah Students and Families

The holiday season is a time of joy, but it can also be stressful for children who rely on in-school meals as their main food source. With schools...
USANA Named a Best Company to Work For in Utah

USANA Named a Best Company to Work For in Utah

USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in the health and wellness industry, was recently named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business magazine....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.