Kevin Guest Says Include Self-care in National Giving Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Guest, executive chairman of USANA Health Sciences, is leading the charge this December, encouraging everyone to participate in National Giving Month. This initiative celebrates the generosity and volunteerism that unites people and builds relationships.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)
"December is a time for giving, reflection and unity. It's about more than just material gifts—it's about giving our time, our service and our compassion," said Guest, bestselling author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "This month, I invite others to shift their perspective from 'What's in it for me?' to 'What's in it for you?'"

In honor of this tradition, Guest suggests three ways to celebrate the spirit of giving:

  1. Serve Others: Volunteer time and skills to those in need. "Whether it's helping a neighbor or volunteering at a charity, I find tremendous value in getting outside of myself and making a difference in someone else's life," Guest said.
  2. Anonymous Do Kind Acts: Do something kind for someone who can do nothing for you in return. When possible, do it anonymously. It's an act that truly embodies the spirit of giving and flows out to others.
  3. Give to Yourself: Because it's important to stay balanced personally, dedicate time for self-care, peace and solitude. By nurturing ourselves, we cultivate the energy and tolerance needed to help others.

In his book, Guest tells of a college professor who said, "Nothing is more important than relationships. In your careers, your paths will cross with many people. They all matter and deserve your attention and care, even if all you do is smile, say hello and learn their names. Few things are more important to people than being called by their first name."

"Especially during this month of giving, I urge everyone to treat others with kindness and respect," Guest said. "Learn their names, acknowledge them as you pass by, and step outside of your own issues to be genuinely respectful to everyone."

By adopting this mindset, individuals can foster deeper connections, creating a sense of unity and shared purpose that extends beyond the holiday season.

"As the Month of Giving unfolds, let's come together to create a ripple effect of generosity, kindness and compassion," he said. "By serving others, helping anonymously, and actually giving time for ourselves, we pave the way for stronger, more meaningful relationships that endure well beyond the holiday season."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest-quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. Visit USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

