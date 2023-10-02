Kevin Guest Shares 5 Benefits of Returning to Office

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic largely in the rearview mirror, USANA Health Sciences Executive Chairman Kevin Guest is seeing huge workplace productivity benefits as employees transition back to the office.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)
"True collaboration—the kind that sparks creativity, triggers innovation and thrives in an environment of face-to-face dialogue—is the lifeblood of any successful business," said Guest, who is author of the best-selling book, All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "As we welcome our associates back, we see this move is igniting a new wave of energy and productivity."

Guest cites five key benefits of associates returning to the office as he visits company operations across the globe.

Enhanced collaboration, relationship building and a more vibrant company culture are three primary benefits as employees transition to in-person workdays.

"Our office space is designed to foster spontaneous brainstorming, quick problem-solving discussions and real-time feedback, all of which are critical to driving innovation," he said. "That happens more naturally when we're back in pre-pandemic work settings."

By working together physically, Guests sees stronger relationships forge, which leads to improved teamwork and communication.

"Our on-site activities, celebrations and routines are instrumental in creating a sense of belonging and shared values, reinforcing our strong company culture," Guest said.

Moreover, employees looking to accelerate their career path growth see obvious benefits, including mentorship and learning opportunities.

"The office environment provides a fertile ground for mentorship and learning, with less experienced employees gaining invaluable insights from seasoned colleagues," he said.

That kind of connection is valuable, especially for younger workers who are looking at short- and long-term benefits for their own careers.

"Having interacted with thousands of people during my career, I have come to realize that the best, most authentic relationship-building experiences happen when you're sitting kneecap to kneecap with someone, looking each other in the eye, and sincerely wanting to understand," Guest writes in his bestselling book. "Facebook, Instagram, email, Skype and other forms of electronic media are great for communicating and connecting across distances, but face-to-face meetings lead to solid business partnerships and long-term relationships.

"These are the meaningful relationships that help grow a business. They foster trust, build bridges and help us manage conflict from a position of mutual understanding. With all of its incredible benefits, technology can't replace the power of face-to-face communication."

A fifth benefit is increased employee engagement.

"Being physically present in the office helps to foster a sense of community and shared purpose that boosts employee satisfaction and productivity," said the global leader. "It's like a party with good friends that you don't want to miss out on."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. 

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 24 countries, with plans to open operations in India this year.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Tim Brown, Candid Communications 
[email protected]  

SOURCE USANA

