Kevin H. Kelley to Retire from Liberty Mutual Insurance

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced that Kevin H. Kelley, Vice Chairman, Global Risk Solutions, will retire at the end of this year.

In 2017, Kelley joined Liberty Mutual following the company's acquisition of Ironshore Inc., where he was Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, Kelley led the company from its start-up beginnings into a global excess and surplus specialty lines insurance company. Kelley also expanded Ironshore's international and U.S. presence with a network of offices offering diverse, specialty insurance coverages throughout its global platform.

"Kevin has a long and distinguished career in the U.S. insurance industry," said Liberty Mutual Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Long. "His leadership, innovative thinking and market expertise has had significant impact to our business."

"Liberty Mutual is a strong, long-standing institution. I enjoyed my experience working with David, his team and the many talented people I came to know and appreciate," said Kelley.

Prior to joining Ironshore, Kelley served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Lexington Insurance Company from 1997 – 2008. Kelley was also Executive Vice President of AIG Property Casualty Group, President of AIG Domestic Personal Lines, Director of C.V. Starr & Company and Starr International Companies.

Kelley has been recognized for his dedication to community service for a range of state and area organizations and educational institutions.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

