Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Premieres on Bounce Mon. May 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET

"Kevin Hart is a one of the most-popular, talented and funniest people on the planet," commented David Hudson, Executive Vice President of Original Programming for Bounce and Katz Networks. "We are thrilled to be in business with him."

"We're very excited to work with Bounce and bring our all-star lineup of comedy to linear audiences," said Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud's President. "Partnering with Bounce allows us to further expand on the rapid growth of the network and shine a spotlight on some of the best emerging talent in the comedy scene."

Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud joins the line-up of Bounce original comedy series that includes the popular sitcoms Family Time, In The Cut and Last Call. Bounce is also the home of the hit original drama series Saints & Sinners whose fourth season premieres this summer. Visit BounceTV.com for more information.

ABOUT BOUNCE

Bounce is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-air, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

ABOUT LAUGH OUT LOUD

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by the world's top comedian Kevin Hart. Through his network, Hart delivers his vision for the future of comedy: social, mobile, multicultural and seriously funny. From stand-up legends to globally-recognized digital influencers, Hart and LOL curate comedy's boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, live broadcasts and special events. Hart brings the groundbreaking social-first strategy that earned him 100 million+ followers to Laugh Out Loud, with one core mission: keep the world laughing. Dope Comedy. Delivered Daily. Always On. Always Loud. Directly from Kevin Hart and his hand-picked crew of comedic rockstars.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

Contact: Jim Weiss jim.weiss@scrippstv.com 770-672-6504

SOURCE Bounce

Related Links

http://www.bouncetv.com

