Kevin J. Bozic, MD, MBA, FAAOS, named first vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas orthopaedic surgeon Kevin J. Bozic, MD, MBA, FAAOS, was named first vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Board of Directors. His new role is the second in a four-year term of volunteer service during which he will serve as president of the Academy in 2023-2024. He will assume the first vice president position following the AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, March 22-26, 2022.

Dr. Bozic is the inaugural chair of surgery and perioperative care at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. He is an internationally recognized leader in orthopaedic surgery and value-based health care payment and delivery models. Since moving to Austin in 2015, he has built a department with more than 300 regular and affiliate faculty across a diverse set of surgical disciplines — all of whom are focused on the Dell Med's mission of revolutionizing the way people get and stay healthy by developing new models of person-centered, multidisciplinary care that reward value; and educating leaders who will transform health care.

Prior to joining Dell Med, Dr. Bozic was the William R. Murray Endowed Professor and vice chair of orthopaedic surgery at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine and core faculty of the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from Duke University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and an MD with Thesis degree from UCSF. He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency training in the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program, and additional fellowship training in adult reconstructive surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Dr. Bozic also holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, where he continues to serve as a senior institute associate in Professor Michael Porter's Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness.

Dr. Bozic's clinical practice manages patients with hip and knee arthritis as well as painful hip and knee arthroplasties. He and his multidisciplinary team of providers are dedicated to improving health outcomes that matter to their patients, including pain, function, and quality of life. He has more than 18 years of experience as an adult reconstructive surgeon performing simple and complex primary and revision hip and knee arthroplasty.

Dr. Bozic has extensive research and policy experience in the field of value-based health care, centered on implementation and evaluation of value-based payment and delivery models. His research has been funded by the Agency for Health Care Research & Quality, the National Institutes for Health, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF). He is actively involved in numerous regional and national health policy initiatives, including the Health Care Payment Learning Action Network and the Yale Center for Outcomes Research & Evaluation Performance Measurement Group. He is the co-founder and former chair of the California Joint Replacement Registry, past chair of the American Joint Replacement Registry, and a former member of the Agency for Health Care Research & Quality Effective Health Care Stakeholder Group. Among his many AAOS volunteer positions, Dr. Bozic has served as a member-at-large on the AAOS Board of Directors and chaired the Research and Quality Council.

Dr. Bozic has received numerous awards throughout his distinguished career, including the UCSF Exceptional Physician of the Year Award; the OREF Clinical Research Award; the American Bone & Joint Surgeons Marshall Urist Young Investigator Award; the American Association of Hip & Knee Surgeons James A. Rand Young Investigator Award and Lawrence D. Dorr Award; the American Orthopaedic Association American-British-Canadian Exchange and North American Traveling Fellowships; the Orthopaedic Research Society William Harris Award; the Hip Society John Charnley Award; and the Knee Society Chitranjan Ranawat Award.

Dr. Bozic lives in Austin with his wife, Christi, and daughters Ava, Alexa, and Alanna.

