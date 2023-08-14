KEYPORT, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, August 10th, celebrity hairstylist and extension artist, Kevin Kelly hosted his annual Kevin Kelly Salon Charitable Fashion Show with RHONJ Danielle Cabral benefiting 5 Under 40.

Kevin Kelly Salon & Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Raise over $10,000 for 5 Under 40

Fashion experts and designers, makeup artists, and hairstylists collaborated to create a stunning runway show that showcased the best of what Kevin Kelly Salon has to offer. The show highlighted looks from local boutiques including House of Luxe, GEMS Boutique, Hearts for You, Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Lauren Sorrentino's Bijoux Boutique and global brand, Ronny Kobo. The night was a celebration of artistry, creativity, and inclusion. Thrive Causemetics, Number 4 Hair Care, Honey Bloom Cosmetics, GHD, Grande Cosmetics, Andrew Fitzsimons, Punky Hair Colour, Wella Professionals and K18 Biomimetic HairScience were all sponsors of this noteworthy event. In its third year the fashion show raised over $10,000 for 5 Under 40.

"Kevin Kelly Salon is proud to use our talents and creativity to give back to the community. We are confident that our show will continue to make a lasting impact on the community and the lives of those we are helping." - Kevin Kelly.

"What a remarkable night and beautiful event. We were so honored to be a part of such a special occasion. They are a true force for good in our community, and we are so proud to be working alongside them. The funds raised from this event will make a real difference in the lives of many women."- Jennifer Finkelstein, 5 Under 40.

About Kevin Kelly:

Kevin Kelly is a professional hairstylist specializing in hair color, installing extensions, cutting extensions, styling extensions, both short and long hairstyling and big glamorous styles. He has been in the industry close to a decade. Throughout his time in the industry, he has garnished a celebrity clientele including but not limited to Brrittany Cartwright, Lauryn Evarts, Cassandra Dimmicco, and Karen Wazen. He has also had the honor to work with several designers, photographers, assist and work with Priscilla Valles, Narad Kutowaroo, Gary Baker, Art Hearts Fashion, and Sasha Nesterchunk, to name a few.

About 5 Under Forty:

5 Under Forty provides medical, beauty, wellness and educational funded services to women under the age of 40 who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or have a BRCA mutation. They focus on a woman's whole being to empower, foster hope and improve the quality of life for women in the face of this disease.

