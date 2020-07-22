Kevin King and Helium 10 Unveil Breakthrough Live Amazon Seller Training

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10 proudly announces an expansion of its widely popular Amazon seller training program with Freedom Ticket Xtra . Featuring Kevin King, Freedom Ticket Xtra takes the power of Freedom Ticket to a new level, allowing members to gain live access to e-commerce experts and get extensive personalized training to master the ever-changing Amazon selling landscape.

Kevin King is an Amazon expert, thought leader, and co-creator of Freedom Ticket, the definitive training program for Amazon sellers at all levels. Having launched countless products throughout his 25-plus-year e-commerce career, top Amazon sellers from around the world turn to Kevin King for his expertise.

King has been invited to speak at events in Las Vegas, Seattle, San Diego, New York, Hawaii, Kaua'i, Vancouver, Cancun, Kiev, Hamburg, London, Hong Kong, Prague, Brooklyn, and more.

Freedom Ticket Xtra members gain access to three Monthly LIVE Q&As with Kevin King, four LIVE Q&As with the Helium 10 team, and a bonus live training with a special guest for $77 per month.

Amazon sellers now have an opportunity to pick Kevin King's brain about starting their business, developing trends on Amazon and cutting-edge practices to succeed on the platform. Now, it's easy to stay up to date on the best practices being deployed by top Amazon sellers, learn the latest and most effective selling techniques and have all Amazon and Freedom Ticket-related questions answered.

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions to sellers at every stage of their business. Helium 10 is headquartered in Irvine, California.

