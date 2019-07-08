Kevin Lopes Joins ThayerMahan After Coast Guard Career

Kevin was awarded the Department of Homeland Security's CFO Award for Superior Mission Achievement as the Financial Policy and Internal Resources Division Director and led the USCGA management school as a Professor of Management. A 1992 graduate of the US Coast Guard Academy, Lopes earned an MBA from Loyola University New Orleans and a doctorate in Management and Business Administration at Boston University's Questrom School of Business.

Kevin's leadership, experience and expertise in USCG operations will help ThayerMahan better serve its USCG/DHS/USN clients and his extensive experience in the Gulf of Mexico AOR will provide invaluable insights as the company expands its portfolio of Energy services to the Wind and Oil&Gas Industries in that region - and the waters of New England.

CAPT Lopes is excited about embarking upon his second career with ThayerMahan. As Kevin stated, "There is a rapidly increasing demand for maritime awareness. I am thrilled to join the ThayerMahan team as it meets this critical need with agile and scalable search services, in-depth analytics and tailored reporting at a low cost."

Mike Connor, ThayerMahan's President and CEO stated, "Kevin Lopes is a great addition to the ThayerMahan Team. His experience supporting Homeland Security, maritime safety, and environmental protection missions improves our ability to provide autonomy solutions to an expanding customer base. At ThayerMahan, we achieve success by matching talented autonomy engineers with veteran seafarers to provide efficient, effective solutions to government, industry and academia. Kevin will serve as our Director of Maritime Operations."

ThayerMahan is a Groton, CT based marine autonomy company specializing in providing custom-tailored autonomous solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers. ThayerMahan provides unique Search-As-A-Service maritime domain awareness solutions using a myriad of integrated sensors and platforms directed from its state-of-the-art operations center.

