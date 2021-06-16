Kevin Miller, CEO & Co-Founder of GR0, Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Miller , CEO & Co-Founder of GR0, has won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021 in the U.S. Small-Medium Businesses Category. Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

This marks the second major award for GR0 after being recognized as one of Comparably's Best Workplaces in Los Angeles. GR0, a leading LA-based digital marketing agency, helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization.

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the US, Miller received a 100% approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews GR0 employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. According to one Glassdoor review, Miller and his co-founder Jon Zacharias "go above and beyond to ensure employees feel the job is rewarding yet challenging."

"I'm honored to be recognized among such an impressive list of CEOs across the nation. A company's greatest asset is its people and I feel so lucky to be recognized by the amazing group at GR0 that I get the chance to work with every day." said Miller. "Their unwavering commitment and continued dedication to building our company makes me proud to lead this company."

"Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it's clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "Through a challenging year, it's inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO's leadership as well as around senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO's performance.

Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 percent. Miller currently holds a 100% approval rating from his employees.

About GR0

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] .

