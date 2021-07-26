Kevin Murphy Joins Hazel Tech® Board of Directors

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, today announced that Kevin Murphy has joined the company's Board of Directors. Murphy will advise Hazel as they expand their global team and add new technologies to help fight food waste.

Murphy joins Hazel® after serving as chief executive officer of Driscoll's, a fourth-generation family berry business with worldwide operations. Prior to Driscoll's, Murphy held multiple leadership roles spanning areas of supply chain, process improvement, marketing, innovation, and management at produce companies including Capurro Farms, Fresh Express Farms and TransFRESH Corporation.

"Kevin's expertise in global supply chain management and product innovation will serve as an invaluable asset as Hazel continues to grow," said Hazel Tech cofounder and CEO, Aidan Mouat. "His experience during his time at Driscoll's in leading the organization through dynamic growth and international expansion will bolster Hazel's capability and success in markets around the globe."

Murphy currently serves as a corporate advisor to Temasek, a Singapore-headquartered investment company that co-led Hazel Tech's recent $70M Series C investment round in April this year. Additional new investors in the round included co-lead Pontifax Global Food and Agriculture Technology Fund (Pontifax AgTech) and Jordan Park Group. Murphy also serves on the boards of Graniterock, a large infrastructure and construction contractor in California, and Fall Creek Farms, a global blueberry breeding and propagation company. He also has advisory board roles with Zespri, the world leader in the marketing of kiwifruit from New Zealand and NatureSweet, a leading tomato and vegetable brand in the U.S.

"Hazel Tech's breakthrough solutions not only benefit food producers' bottom lines, but also provide a massive benefit to the environment, which is top of mind for every food producer," said Murphy. "Hazel also holds key competitive advantages over other technologies in the space, which makes me extremely optimistic about their growth potential."

The appointment of Murphy follows Hazel Tech being recently named a "Technology Pioneer" by The World Economic Forum, a prestigious list of "early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society."

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world's largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of "Best Sustainable Packaging" at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company's patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel Tech products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com

For more information contact:

Jaime Kedrowski

331-431-8037

[email protected]

SOURCE Hazel Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hazeltechnologies.com

