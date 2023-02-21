Kevin Porter Promoted to Brand President of Executive Home Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, one of the nation's leading in-home care providers, announced today the promotion of Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations Kevin Porter to the position of Brand President. In his new role, Porter will oversee strategic direction and overall performance for Executive Home Care and drive key initiatives and day-to-day operations for the company. Porter joined the Executive Home Care leadership team in June 2022, bringing over 20 years of franchising and healthcare operations experience to the brand.

According to Tim Hadley, CEO of Executive Home Care Holdings, Porter has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of the needs of clients and their families. He noted Porter's knowledge and experience in supporting franchisees will also be invaluable as Executive Home Care continues its expansion throughout the United States.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin step into this new role," said Hadley. "His passion for delivering exceptional care, combined with his extensive experience helping franchisees grow and succeed, make him the perfect candidate to lead our brand as we continue to expand. We are confident that under his leadership, Executive Home Care will continue to provide top-quality care and service excellence to clients and families across the country."

Executive Home Care is dedicated to improving the quality of life for its clients by providing a wide range of in-home care services and programs. The company follows its brand promise of building exceptional C.A.R.E. (compassion, attentiveness, respect, and excellence). The combination of elite software, a stellar leadership team and determination to provide the best care have put Executive Home Care in a prime position for their expansion across the nation.

Executive Home Care is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners with a strong entrepreneurial spirit who have heart, empathy and a passion for helping people. Franchisees will receive help with planning and business development from opening day to long-term planning, as well as continuing education, access to exclusive software planning, and an elite sales and marketing approach. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for an Executive Home Care franchise is between $99,000 to $175,000.

For more information about Executive Home Care's franchising opportunities, please visit www.executivehomecarefranchise.com.

Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care