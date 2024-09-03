Executive Home Care Highlights Fall Prevention Awareness, Ensuring a Safer Home Environment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Fall Prevention Awareness Month, Executive Home Care emphasizes the importance of creating a safer home environment for seniors and individuals with mobility challenges. Falls are a leading cause of injury among older adults, and prevention efforts can significantly reduce the risk of falls at home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in four Americans aged 65 and older falls each year. Falls often lead to severe injuries, including hip fractures and head trauma, and result in a loss of independence. With over 3 million seniors treated annually for fall-related injuries, proactive measures are critical.

Executive Home Care is committed to helping families create safer living spaces for their loved ones. Simple modifications can prevent falls, including clearing clutter, improving lighting, using assistive devices like handrails and grab bars, and encouraging regular exercise to enhance strength and balance.

Executive Home Care offers personalized care plans to enhance safety and independence at home. Caregivers identify potential hazards and implement fall prevention strategies tailored to each client's needs. From assisting with daily activities to monitoring changes in mobility, Executive Home Care is dedicated to reducing the risk of falls and providing families peace of mind.

"At Executive Home Care, we understand the profound impact that falls can have on an individual's quality of life. Our goal is to work with families to create a safer environment, allowing seniors to live confidently and independently in their homes," said Rima Chaudhari, Director of Operations.

As we observe Fall Prevention Awareness Month, Executive Home Care encourages proactive steps in safeguarding homes. Together, we can reduce falls and help loved ones maintain their independence and dignity.

For more information on how Executive Home Care can assist with fall prevention and home safety, please visit, www.executivehomecare.com.

About Executive Home Care:

Executive Home Care, a respected member of Evive Brands, provides high-quality in-home care services to seniors and individuals with disabilities, enabling them to live comfortably and safely in their own homes. With a focus on personalized care and compassionate service, we are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those we serve.

