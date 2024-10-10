Kevin Quiroz Joins AutoShop Answers as Creative Director and Partner of AutoShop Media

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Answers is excited to announce the addition of Kevin Quiroz as Creative Director and Partner of AutoShop Media, bringing unparalleled talent and innovation to the media division. Kevin, a premier Houston-based videographer renowned for his cinematic storytelling and bespoke visual content, is set to revolutionize how automotive businesses connect with their customers through powerful, engaging media.

Partnering with industry expert Todd Hayes and Adams Automotive, Kevin will be the visionary leader behind AutoShop Media's initiatives. His deep-rooted passion for creativity, combined with a commitment to delivering outstanding content, ensures that AutoShop Media will continue to craft compelling narratives that drive growth and elevate automotive brands.

Todd Westerlund, President of AutoShop Answers, expressed his enthusiasm: "Kevin is an amazing addition to our family of superstar partners. We look forward to assisting you and your team with all your video needs through the outstanding media services Kevin brings to the table."

AutoShop Media: A Full-Service Media Solution for the Automotive Industry

AutoShop Media offers comprehensive media services, including shop tours, social media content, advertising campaigns, and recruitment videos. These services position automotive businesses at the forefront of digital engagement, leveraging cutting-edge media solutions that reflect the dynamic and competitive nature of the automotive sector.

Together with Todd Hayes and the AutoShop Answers team, Kevin is set to redefine the role of media in the automotive industry. By providing innovative, high-quality content, they will continue to position auto shops as leaders in customer engagement and business growth.

About AutoShop Answers

AutoShop Answers is a comprehensive automotive platform that provides expert training, recruiting, media, and business solutions for auto repair shops across the nation. With its subsidiary, AutoShop Media, it offers cutting-edge media and marketing services that drive growth and elevate automotive brands.

SOURCE Autoshop Answers