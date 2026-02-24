LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kevin Schewe and the Bad Love Gang are thrilled to announce that Bad Love Strikes has been awarded the Winner of the HASTFW (Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Fantasy, Western) Screenplay Category at the internationally acclaimed London Director Awards, one of the TOP 100 Best Reviewed Film Festivals worldwide, TOP 10 Best UK Festivals and TOP 3 Best Festivals in London. This London triumph marks another major milestone for the Bad Love franchise and reinforces its momentum as a deliverable tentpole movie series with global cinematic potential.

Kevin Schewe’s “Bad Love Strikes” Wins HASTFW Screenplay Category at London Director Awards

Reflecting on the honor, Dr. Schewe shared, "The recognition from London is incredibly meaningful. It fuels our mission to bring the Bad Love Universe to audiences everywhere!" The win echoes the spirit of filmmaker Ron Howard, who has often said that great movies begin with great stories. Bad Love Strikes continues to prove it has exactly that.

"Bad Love Strikes" is a gripping, cinematic adventure blending accurate historical intrigue, alien mystery, and time travel. With strong pacing, vivid imagery, and accessible storytelling, it's a compelling and commercially ready screenplay that continues to earn international acclaim. Recent honors include wins at the Clown International Film Festival in Paris, the Prague Film Awards, the IMDb-qualified Yeti Film Festival in Iceland, and the Tokyo International CINEVERSE Screenplay Awards.

With hundreds of screenplay awards since its debut in 2023, the franchise continues to dominate the international circuit. Recent accolades include Grand Prize for Best TV Script at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival, Best Twist Ending at Cannes Script Festival, Best Historical Screenplay at Cambridge Script Festival, and multiple honors from FilmNest International, Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, and The Los Angeles Movie Awards.

Whether you're a history aficionado, a time-travel enthusiast, an action junkie or sci-fi lover, the Bad Love Book Series is an unforgettable adventure.

See the exciting twists and turns for yourself:

Watch the book trailers:

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel—and experience! Very highly recommended."

Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

About Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO: Dr. Kevin Schewe is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 39 years. Join more than 100K followers of Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and discover all of his books at KevinSchewe.com.

