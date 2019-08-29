MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin W. Windom, MD, FACOG, FPMRS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever as the President of OBGYN Associates.

As an OBGYN/Urogynecologist located in Marietta, GA & Woodstock, GA, Dr. Windom has been on the team at OB-GYN Associates of Marietta since 1998. He has over 26 years of experience as a physician and is a national public speaker, published author, local and national surgical preceptor, and a research and development consultant for a number of medical and surgical companies. Looking to the future, Dr. Windom maintains special interests in female pelvic floor reconstructive surgery, minimally invasive laparoscopic gynecologic surgery, robotic pelvic surgery, prenatal and surgical nutrition, and female urinary incontinence management and surgery.

Dr. Windom graduated from the University of Georgia in Athens with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry as a member of the biological honor society, Beta Beta Beta, and the pre-med honor society, Alpha Epsilon Delta. Following this, Dr. Windom earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, completed an internship at the University of Tennessee in Memphis, and completed a second internship at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado, where he stayed for his obstetrics and gynecology residency and served as chief resident. Additionally, Dr. Windom is Board-certified in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, with a subspecialty in Urogynecology.

To further his professional advancement, Dr. Windom holds membership in the American Urogynecological Society, the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, and the State of Georgia OB-GYN Society. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Devout to his faith, Dr. Windom is a member of the Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the Christians Medical/Dental Missionary.



In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Windom is a member of the Honor Societies Beta Beta Beta and Alpha Epsilon Delta. He has also been honored as Atlanta Top Doctor (Castle-Connoly).



Outside of work, Dr. Windom enjoys spending time his wife and children, hunting, playing the guitar, and mountain biking.

Dr. Windom dedicates this recognition to his Head of Gynecology for Cleveland Clinic and his mentor, Guillermo William Davila, MD.

