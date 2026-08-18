KEVLAR® SCISSORS MAKES A CLEAN CUT WITH ONE PASS

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Xuron Corporation

Aug 18, 2026, 07:15 ET

SACO, Maine, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced an ergonomic precision industrial scissors that is especially designed for cutting slippery Kevlar® aramid fiber insulation and fabric.

Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears feature a special serrated cutting edge that holds slippery high tensile Kevlar® aramid fibers and prevents them from sliding out while a sharp edge does the cutting. Incorporating sharp, tapered tips for easily penetrating cable jacketing, this ergonomic scissors has no cumbersome finger loops and is comfortable to hold in either hand.

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Featuring a special serrated cutting edge that holds slippery high tensile Kevlar® aramid fibers and prevents them from sliding out while a sharp edge does the cutting, the Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears are ideal for assembly, production, and field installation use.
Featuring a special serrated cutting edge that holds slippery high tensile Kevlar® aramid fibers and prevents them from sliding out while a sharp edge does the cutting, the Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears are ideal for assembly, production, and field installation use.

Featuring cushioned soft rubber hand grips and a handy return spring, Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears have cutting edges made from a tough alloyed steel that are heat treated to a hard 58-60 RC. These precision scissors are ideal for assembly, production, and field installation use.

Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears are priced at $33.75 (list) and are manufactured in the U.S.A. A complete catalog of precision shears, pliers, and assembly tools is available on line.

For more information contact: 

Xuron Corporation
Abby Robey, Marketing
62 Industrial Park Road
Saco, ME 04072-1840
(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594
e-mail: [email protected]
www.xuron.com 

SOURCE Xuron Corporation

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