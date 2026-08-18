KEVLAR® SCISSORS MAKES A CLEAN CUT WITH ONE PASS

SACO, Maine, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced an ergonomic precision industrial scissors that is especially designed for cutting slippery Kevlar® aramid fiber insulation and fabric.

Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears feature a special serrated cutting edge that holds slippery high tensile Kevlar® aramid fibers and prevents them from sliding out while a sharp edge does the cutting. Incorporating sharp, tapered tips for easily penetrating cable jacketing, this ergonomic scissors has no cumbersome finger loops and is comfortable to hold in either hand.

Featuring a special serrated cutting edge that holds slippery high tensile Kevlar® aramid fibers and prevents them from sliding out while a sharp edge does the cutting, the Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears are ideal for assembly, production, and field installation use.

Featuring cushioned soft rubber hand grips and a handy return spring, Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears have cutting edges made from a tough alloyed steel that are heat treated to a hard 58-60 RC. These precision scissors are ideal for assembly, production, and field installation use.

Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears are priced at $33.75 (list) and are manufactured in the U.S.A. A complete catalog of precision shears, pliers, and assembly tools is available on line.

For more information contact:

Xuron Corporation

Abby Robey, Marketing

62 Industrial Park Road

Saco, ME 04072-1840

(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594

e-mail: [email protected]

www.xuron.com

SOURCE Xuron Corporation