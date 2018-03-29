Kew Royal Botanic Gardens Retrofits Greenhouse With Heliospectra Intelligent LED Lighting Solutions

The Royal Botanical Gardens Kew is a UNESCO World Heritage site in Surrey, UK offering the largest and most diverse collection of living plants in the world. The collection includes plants from tropical, temperate, arid and alpine climates, that are grown in the gardens and also in controlled greenhouse nurseries. The new Heliospectra LX60 LED grow lights will be retrofitted in The Tropical Nursery with the aim to improve plant quality using a more environmentally-friendly lighting solution. At Wakehurst, the LX60 grow lights will be used in The Wellcome Trust Millennium Building and support glasshouse.

"As a leader and facilitator of glasshouse systems we are constantly looking towards new innovative and more sustainable solutions. Heliospectra's LX60 series delivers a reliable solution and the ability to adjust the light spectrum to a plant's needs. This flexibility and control is precisely what the team at RBG Kew were looking for as they cultivate and grow hundreds of diverse species each year," said Pierre Bisson director of Climate Controls Limited.

"The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, is a world renowned resource for plant propagation and knowledge," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO Heliospectra. "Our adjustable spectrum and market leading control enable Kew Gardens and other botanical gardens to tune in on specific needs of hundreds of different plants to produce the high quality crop they need."

Heliospectra's intelligent LX60 LED grow lights and software controls create clear business advantages for cultivation teams and researchers around the world. The adjustable full spectrum LED technology enables growers to improve quality, accelerate harvest and production cycles while delivering consistent yields.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian

CEO of Heliospectra

+46-(0)-72-203-6344

ir@heliospectra.com

Redeye is Heliospectra Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North -www.redeye.se

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/kew-royal-botanic-gardens-retrofits-greenhouse-with-heliospectra-intelligent-led-lighting-solutions,c2484645

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kew-royal-botanic-gardens-retrofits-greenhouse-with-heliospectra-intelligent-led-lighting-solutions-300621672.html

SOURCE Heliospectra

Related Links

http://www.heliospectra.com

