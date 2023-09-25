"Kexing Biopharm 2023 Innovation Forum on Targeted Drug Delivery"

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, "Kexing Biopharm 2023 Innovation Forum on Targeted Drug Delivery" successfully kicked off. This marks the first time in recent years that the Company has organized an event specifically focused on pharmaceutical R&D innovation.

The forum focused on LNP- and extracellular vesicle-based drug delivery systems covering topics such as development trend, clinical research, process development, novel system design, and ideas on innovation. Prominent industry experts and academic scholars were invited to deliver great speeches, including Prof. Liu Bicheng, dean of the School of Medicine of Southeast University, Prof. Wang Yucai, professor of the University of Science and Technology of China and founder of Hefei RNAlfa Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Dr. Xu Ke, founder and CEO of VesiCURE Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

Guided by platform-based corporate strategy "Innovation + Internationalization", Kexing Biopharm has formulated R&D plans emphasizing "Molecule Generation", "NMPA/FDA dual IND Filing" and "Out-licensing". The goal is to develop innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs, and build cutting-edge technology platforms. Supported by its well-established technologies for creating novel protein and antibody-based biologics, the Company's pipeline features programs in the areas of cancer, autoimmune and degenerative diseases. Meanwhile, Kexing Biopharm is setting up an exosome-based drug delivery platform, progressing to the next level of scientific innovation and laying a foundation for its nucleic acid therapeutics technology platform.

In 2021, Kexing Biopharm partnered with Southeast University to establish the "Innovation Laboratory for Commercial Production of Extracellular Vesicle-based Drug Delivery Technology". This laboratory focuses on the application and clinical transformation of hucMSC- and HEK293-derived exosomes in the field of nephropathy. Moreover, research on large-scale exosome production and quality control was carried out to establish a novel and efficient drug loading and delivery system. This endeavour aims to offer a Chinese solution for more precise disease treatment, in the hope of benefiting patients with new technologies at an earlier date.

