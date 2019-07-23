Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery Now Available for Third-Generation Acura RDX Owners

The addition of Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery expands the robust capabilities of the smartphone-based AcuraLink ® service and app. The third and latest-generation of AcuraLink ® offers access to cloud-based services, information and music, including the ability to make vehicle service appointments. Additional subscription services are available, including advanced capabilities like vehicle remote starting, geofencing and speed alerts for parents of teen drivers, a stolen vehicle locator, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification and even a personal concierge service.

"The Acura RDX helps with the busy lifestyles of its drivers in numerous ways, and now offers enhanced connectivity and functionality to make busy days less hectic," said Art St. Cyr, vice president, automobile operations. "The addition of Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery as a service enabled by AcuraLink® expands the service's convenience features allowing customers to focus on getting where they need to go without worrying about package delivery."

Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery Accessibility and User Experience

Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery is available at no additional cost for RDX owners who subscribe or with an active trial to the Remote Package of AcuraLink® services and are Amazon Prime members living in one of the 50 cities and surrounding areas currently supported by the Key by Amazon service. For more information on supported locations, please visit Amazon.com/keyforcar.

Members download the Key by Amazon app to their smartphone, log-in with their credentials, and then enter the year, make, and model of their vehicle. The Key app authorizes the account through AcuraLink®. Once setup is complete and a delivery location is registered, customers can shop on Amazon.com and select the "In-Car" delivery option at checkout.

On delivery day, customers park within two blocks of their selected delivery address. They will receive a 4-hour delivery window, and an "Arriving Now" notification when the delivery driver is headed to the customer's vehicle. Once Amazon determines that the customer's car is within range of the delivery address, the driver will locate the car using its GPS location. After the vehicle is identified, the driver scans the package and requests for the vehicle to be unlocked. The driver then places the package inside the vehicle and requests for the vehicle to be relocked. Once the in-car delivery is completed, the customer receives a notification from the Key app letting them know that their car is locked and their package is waiting inside.

For a limited time Amazon customers will receive a $10 gift card after placing their first Key In-Car Delivery order. For more information on this promotion, visit Amazon.com/incarpromo.

AcuraLink Connectivity

The newest generation of AcuraLink®, Acura's cloud-based connected car system made its debut on the 2019 RDX. The connectivity required for AcuraLink's various features is created by the RDX's embedded system, the owner's compatible smartphone and their data package (standard and fee-based features). AcuraLink® works with the owner's compatible smartphone and data package to allow them to stay connected with their RDX no matter where they are. AcuraLink® is available with four levels of service packages: Basic, Security, Remote and Concierge: https://acuralink.acura.com/#/compatibility?year=2019&model=RDX

AcuraLink Service by Package Basic (Complimentary) Owner's Guide Recall Notifications Schedule Service Roadside Assistance Dashboard Vehicle Health Report Send Destination Last Mile Security ($89/year after 12-month complimentary period) Automated Collision Notification Emergency Call Personal Data Wipe Enhanced Roadside Assistance Remote ($110/year after 6-month trial) Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery Remote Start & Stop Remote Lock & Unlock Geofence Alert Speed Alert Security Alarm Alert Stolen Vehicle Locator Find My Car Destination by Voice Concierge* ($260/year after 6-month trial) Personal Concierge (Live service operator 24 hours a day, 7 days a week) *Includes Remote package

Acura RDX

The third-generation Acura RDX raises the bar of the driving experience and all-weather confidence with its 272-horsepower turbocharged VTEC® engine and available Acura Super-Handling All Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) technology. The RDX delivers a premium cabin experience with host of new features and technologies, including Acura's award-winning True Touchpad Interface™, an ultra-wide panoramic moonroof and next-generation Acura sport seats with up to 16-way power adjustability. RDX also offers leading-edge connectivity that includes standard Apple CarPlay® integration and an available 16-speaker Acura/ELS Studio 3D® Premium Audio system. Maintaining its safety leadership, both the 2019 and 2020 RDX received the highest possible safety ratings of a TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The RDX features AcuraWatch® advanced safety and driver-assistive technology as standard equipment on all models, along with Acura's Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and eight airbags, including driver and front-passenger knee airbags. The 2020 model went on sale in May.

About Acura

Acura delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of exceptional quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

