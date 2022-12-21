Key Criteria for a Successful iGaming Partner - SOFTSWISS Shares Client Satisfaction Survey Results

GZIRA, Malta, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparent cooperation, top service level, quick communication and a variety of games are the most crucial characteristics for choosing an iGaming provider in 2022. These are the insights discovered during a deep client research held for SOFTSWISS, a leading innovative tech company for iGaming.

SOFTSWISS unveils the results of the iGaming industry survey Major criteria for choosing an iGaming partner Most important characteristics of the Online Casino Platform

The survey was conducted from July to October 2022 by the marketing research leader Kantar Ukraine on behalf of SOFTSWISS to gain a deeper knowledge of the iGaming industry, figure out the most significant criteria for choosing a casino platform provider, and gauge the level of client satisfaction with the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform compared to competitor products.

WINNING IGAMING PROVIDER PORTRAIT

In 2022 the most important characteristics of an iGaming partner are the following:

Transparent cooperation

Services and products that meet the needs of your company

Support in income generation activities

Prompt resolution of tech issues and response

Flexibility when discussing the terms of cooperation

'Provider is truly your financial partner today' has climbed up the importance charts. This time, 93% of operators voted for the importance of this criterion against 63% in 2021.

As for the personal touch aspects impacting the decision-making process, SOFTSWISS clients highlighted:

Provides top service level

Simple and quick communication with managers

Attentive attitude to each client

The lowest priority is given to such attributes as an iGaming leader status, positive effect of cooperation on the operator image, and provider influence on the entertainment and gambling industry development.

Research shows, every second client has been working with SOFTSWISS for more than 3 years, and the company is generally described as a long-term partner with expertise in the entertainment industry and deep understanding of the market.

Vitali Matsukevich, Chief Operating Officer at SOFTSWISS, comments on the survey results: "The shift in operator preferences towards flexibility in cooperation, business profitability, and high-quality communication demonstrates that a high-end software offering is not enough to be No.1 iGaming provider. Operators require more high-touch engagement and strategic interaction in partnership. In 2023, we'll continue to give our clients the confidence, security and reliability they need to grow their business."

CLIENT OPINION: СASINO PLATFORM CHARACTERISTICS

Among the crucial characteristics of an online casino platform – the core product for launching an iGaming project – respondents noted:

Variety of game providers

Flexibility of bonus settings

Player reporting

Support for various payment system

Promo activity settings

The 'Payment systems management' and 'Supported currencies' criteria remained equally important for operators this year.

Respondents gave more prominence to financial reporting and licensing, mainly due to the growing number of regulated markets. Since this trend is expected to grow even stronger in the future, licensing will also continue to gain its score as it carries significant competitive advantages for industry players.

SOFTSWISS VS IGAMING MARKET DEMANDS

In assessing their satisfaction with the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, operators highlighted its technical and functional benefits. 86% of the respondents gave positive feedback of 7-10 points, while 14% of operators stayed below 7. In total, the platform scored 7.6 points out of 10, which is 0.2 points above the 2021 result.

Clients choose the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform for its expanded roster of game providers, licences, and supported currencies. Moreover, respondents highlighted simple and quick communication with SOFTSWISS business account managers.

Analysing the survey results Darya Avtukhovich, Head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, summarises: "To date, the team behind the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform has launched almost 400 successful projects, which makes this product the biggest and most meaningful offering in the company's portfolio. Since 2021, the number of highly satisfied operators has increased. It's a strong drive for the team to develop new breakthrough product updates and raise the satisfaction level to new heights."

Speaking of the service support level, SOFTSWISS has outperformed its competitors by 1.6 points on a 10-point scale, which is 0.4 points more than in 2021.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Client priorities in choosing a business partner and casino platform products are changing following general business and industry trends. Considerably more prominence is now given to trust-based and quick communication, flexibility in partnership as well as unwavering commitment to top service level. As for product expectations, operators seek diversity in game portfolios, gamification tools and features, availability of various payment systems, and deep analytics in finance and customer behaviour.

"In order to strengthen the SOFTSWISS brand position as a leading tech company for iGaming, we need to foresee tomorrow's market needs. Client surveys form the basis for achieving this goal. We are proud that this year we've managed to meet client expectations, and increased their satisfaction level. Doing deep marketing research is becoming our annual tradition and we'll continue to share industry insights with the market in the future," comments Valentina Bagniya, Chief Marketing Officer at SOFTSWISS.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international iGaming company supplying certified software solutions for managing gambling operations. SOFTSWISS holds several gaming licences and provides one-stop-shop iGaming software solutions. In 2013, SOFTSWISS was the first in the world to introduce a bitcoin-optimised online casino solution.

