Key hire strengthens CRB commitment to integrated project delivery

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higley, whose deep engineering, design and construction experience has led to success across the food and beverage and industrial biotech industries, is joining CRB as Director of Business Development. Higley's hiring further cements CRB's commitment to integrated project delivery and its groundbreaking ONEsolution™ approach, which sees clients through from initial planning to operational readiness.

Higley -- who previous to CRB was Director of Business Development at electrical construction and engineering company Interstates -- has more than 25 years of experience in integrated project delivery, construction management and operations involving prepared foods, petcare, meat processing, ingredients, automated distribution and more. His resume is a strong complement to CRB's ONEsolution offering, which leverages the combined expertise and technical excellence of a single project team to align with stakeholders on quality, cost and scheduling. The approach delivers projects safely, efficiently and collaboratively.

"Jim's combination of project delivery capability and extensive connections across the food and beverage space further positions us to meet the needs of clients, who are increasingly seeking integrated solutions to deliver projects with certainty of cost and schedule – and at the high level of quality for which we're known," said Jeff Rozelle, Midwest Regional Leader for CRB. "His arrival at CRB is a strong signal to the market that we are laser-focused on being the leading destination for top talent, as well as the number one choice for clients as they consider new projects."

From pet food, baking+snack and confectionery to plant-based and cell-based proteins, CRB's market-leading delivery of process and production facilities has earned the company lead roles in the design and construction of numerous high-impact manufacturing projects. CRB's ONEsolution approach is behind several recent large-scale efforts, including facilities for Freshpet, Tuffy's Treat Company and MycoTechnology.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,300 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chris Clark: 816-200-5234

SOURCE CRB

Related Links

http://www.crbusa.com

