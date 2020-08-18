Key Lime Pie Goes Dairy-Free as Yogurtland Brings Back Summer Flavor

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Come cool off this summer with a fan-favorite to return to Yogurtland's menu, Dairy-Free Key Lime Pie. Available for a limited time only at participating locations, this dairy-free summer treat is a spoonful of citrus in every bite that even a true Floridian can get behind.

Key Lime Pie Yogurtland

Inspired by a slice of classic Key lime pie, Yogurtland has combined real Key limes with graham crackers for a sweet and creamy flavor, while keeping it completely dairy-free and using only real coconut milk. Yogurtland's Dairy-Free Key Lime pie is fortified with Vitamin C making it the perfect treat under the heat. Yogurtland invites frozen yogurt fans to enjoy this scratch-made, handcrafted flavor topped off with their favorite treats from Yogurtland's signature topping bar.

"We've received such a remarkable response to our roster of dairy-free flavors that it was a no-brainer to bring back another delicious option for the summer," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "Yogurtland is thrilled to feature this popular treat in-store, as well as through our third party delivery services."

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland is the leading frozen yogurt chain, delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors providing fans an anytime beloved sweet treat for the whole family. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are also available through catering or third party delivery, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently Yogurtland has more than 300 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

