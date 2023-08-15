Key Market Trends and Growth Projections in the Global Commercial Flooring Industry up to 2030

The report titled "Commercial Flooring Market Analysis and Projections: 2022-2030" offers a comprehensive analysis of the global commercial flooring industry, focusing on key regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis covers historical sales data from 2014 to 2021 and provides projections from 2022 to 2030. The report delves into various types of commercial flooring such as soft coverings, resilient, non-resilient, seamless, wood & laminates, and their application in sectors like public buildings, healthcare, commercial buildings, leisure & hospitality, retail, and education.

The study highlights value sales trends across specific regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, offering a comprehensive overview of historical and future market dynamics. 

Global Commercial Flooring Market to Reach $69.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Flooring estimated at US$35.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Soft Coverings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$29.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Resilient segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR

The Commercial Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amtico
  • Armstrong World Industries
  • Changzhou Liberty Diseno New Material Co., Ltd. (CNBM)
  • Congoleum
  • Florim USA
  • Flowcrete (RPM)
  • Forbo International SA
  • Gerflor
  • Hanwha
  • Interface Inc.
  • IVC Group
  • J+J Flooring Group
  • James Halstead Plc.
  • LG Hausys
  • Mannington
  • Milliken & Company
  • Mohawk Group
  • Roppe Corporation
  • Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
  • Tarkett
  • The Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

