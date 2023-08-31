Key Players and Technological Progress Shape the Landscape of the Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Aug, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market is poised to achieve a significant milestone, projected to reach a value of US$ 12.05 billion by 2028.

Dental diagnostics and surgical tools play a pivotal role in the identification and treatment of dental-related issues, employing a range of screening and treatment techniques. These tools aid in identifying the type and cause of dental problems, enabling dentists to diagnose more accurately and devise appropriate treatments. With common dental problems like tooth decay, gum disease, oral cancer, and tooth sensitivity on the rise, these tools are proving indispensable.

The Role of Dental Surgical Equipment in Oral Health

The market for dental surgical equipment is expanding due to escalating tobacco and smoking consumption, which negatively impacts oral health and leads to various problems. Smokers, for instance, face untreated tooth decay issues, with nearly 40% of adults aged 20 to 64 who smoke cigarettes currently having untreated tooth decay. This figure increases to nearly 43% among smokers aged 65 or older, where many have lost all of their teeth.

Steady Growth Projected

Between 2022 and 2028, the Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.66%. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that 2.3 billion individuals globally are estimated to suffer from permanent tooth decay, while over 530 million children are affected by primary tooth decay. Increasing prevalence of oral diseases, primarily in low and middle-income nations due to urbanization and changing living conditions, is driving the growth of the dental equipment market.

Technological Advancements Propel the Market

The advancement of imaging and radiology technology has paved the way for swift and accurate diagnoses. The elderly population is a primary target audience, given the increasing rates of oral disease and tooth loss. The industry's progress is also fueled by the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. The growing number of dental clinics and practitioners makes dental care services more accessible, contributing to the growth of the global dental devices market.

Rise of Imaging and R&D Activities

Technological advancements and the surge in dentists with advanced training are instrumental in market expansion. Incorporating state-of-the-art technology like 3D imaging and CAD/CAM systems leads to more efficient diagnostic outcomes, resulting in profitable market growth. CAD technology accelerates the development of dental prosthetics, while 3D imaging allows for accurate and swift patient diagnosis.

Key Players Shape the Industry

Leading companies in the field, including Danaher Corporation, Straumann, Henry Schein, Inc., DentsplySirona, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., 3M Corporation, and Envista Holdings Corporation, play a crucial role in advancing the global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market. Their global reach and emphasis on innovation contribute significantly to the industry's growth. Strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, capacity expansion, and product launches are being deployed to strengthen market presence.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Research Methodology
  3. Executive Summary
  4. Market Dynamics
    • Growth Drivers
    • Challenges
  5. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market
  6. Market Share - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment
    • By Segments
    • By End User
    • By Country
  7. Segment Analysis - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market
    • Dental Radiology Equipment Market
    • Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market
    • Dental Lasers Market
    • Dental Chairs Market
    • Dental Handpieces Market
    • Dental Curing Lights Market
    • Instrument Delivery Systems Market
  8. End User - Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market
    • Hospital
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Dental Clinics
    • Others
  9. Country - Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market
  10. Porter's Five Forces
  11. SWOT Analysis
  12. Global Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3l5au

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global mRNA Cancer Vaccines Market 2023 at the Forefront of Cancer Treatment Revolution

Global Smart Agriculture Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in Rising Demand for Agricultural Drones - AI and Machine Learning Reshape the Future of the Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.