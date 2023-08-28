Key Players GlaxoSmithKline, Sun Pharma, Novartis Drive Nasal Spray Market's $16.85 Billion Projected Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Aug, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nasal Spray Market By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nasal Spray Market, valued at $9.21 Billion in 2021, is projected to achieve significant growth, reaching $16.85 Billion by 2031. This growth is estimated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Nasal sprays play a pivotal role in treating various conditions, including nasal allergies, congestion, and efficient delivery of allergy medications. Nasal allergies can lead to several illnesses, such as fever, cough, bad breath, and postnasal drips. Nasal sprays offer numerous advantages, including effective and painless drug administration, enhanced patient convenience, and wide accessibility. Furthermore, nasal sprays serve as a needle-free alternative to pills and enable drug administration directly through the nose, optimizing its impact on the patient's respiratory system.

The anticipated growth of the nasal spray market is attributed to factors such as the increasing geriatric population afflicted by respiratory disorders, the introduction of innovative technologies, higher healthcare expenditures, and government support.

Additionally, investments by industry players in Research and Development (R&D), a robust pipeline of candidates, and substantial investment in healthcare infrastructure development are driving market growth. However, strict and prolonged product approval processes may hinder market expansion. Conversely, heightened healthcare investments in both public and private sectors are poised to offer significant growth opportunities for the nasal spray market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in prevalence of nasal disorders
  • Rising number of generic nasal spray product developments and launches
  • Surge in demand for nasal sprays

Restraints

  • Side effects associated with nasal spray

Opportunities

  • Growth potential in emerging economies

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report presents a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nasal spray market from 2021 to 2031, identifying prevailing opportunities. Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities are provided, offering insights for informed business decisions. Porter's five forces analysis underscores buyer and supplier potential, aiding stakeholders in profitable decisions and reinforcing supplier-buyer networks.

In-depth segmentation analysis assists in identifying prevalent market opportunities. Major countries in each region are mapped according to revenue contribution to the global market. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and enhances comprehension of market player positions. The report includes analysis of regional and global nasal spray market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Type

  • Others
  • Steroid
  • Antihistamine
  • Saline Solution
  • Decongestant

By Application

  • Allergy Rhinitis
  • Sinusitis
  • Nasal Polyps
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Providers

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA

Key Market Players

Key players in the nasal spray market include:

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Aurena Laboratories
  • Bayer AG
  • Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Leeford Healthcare Limited
  • Viatris Inc.
  • Cipla Ltd
  • Novartis AG
  • Apotex Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utxme

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rise of Eco-Friendly Funerals Propels Growth of Global Sustainable Casket Market to 2031, Cardboard and Softwood Among Preferred Choices

Prominent Players Like BAE Systems and Kaspersky Lab Lead the Global Cyber Weapons Market to 2031

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.