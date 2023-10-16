Key Players in the Underfill Dispensers Market Include Henkel, Illinois Tool Works, and Nordson Among Others

16 Oct, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Underfill Dispensers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Underfill Dispensers is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated value of US$53.5 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this market will reach a size of US$86.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
The Capillary Flow segment is set to record a CAGR of 6.9% and is expected to reach US$40.1 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the No Flow segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the next eight years.
Key Players
The report features a comprehensive analysis of the Underfill Dispensers market, including prominent players such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Master Bond Inc., Nano Dimension, Nordson Corporation, Zmation, Inc., and others, with a total of 41 featured competitors.
Regional Insights
- The Underfill Dispensers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 billion in 2022.
- China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$26.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030.
- Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 2.8% and 4.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period.
- Germany in Europe is forecasted to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Economic Outlook
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with a gradual recovery anticipated for the current year and beyond. Despite some challenges, such as uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected declines in global headline inflation, ongoing food and fuel inflation in many developing countries, and persistently high retail inflation affecting consumer confidence and spending, governments are taking measures to address these issues.
New technologies, including AI, machine learning, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, are expected to drive incremental growth and value to global GDP. While corporate investments may be affected by concerns about inflation and weaker demand, the rise of these new technologies is likely to partially reverse the prevailing investment sentiment.
In the short term, the economic landscape presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for both consumers and investors. Businesses and leaders who can navigate this complex environment with resilience and adaptability are poised to find opportunities amid the uncertainty.
About the Underfill Dispensers Market
Underfill dispensers are used to fill the gap between semiconductor packages and printed circuit boards (PCBs) to enhance reliability and protect electronic components from moisture and mechanical stress.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
- Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
- Competitive Scenario: New Product Development & Capacity Expansions as Hallmark Strategies of Underfill Dispensers Market
- Select Innovations
- Underfill Dispensers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Underfill Dispensers Market Continues Enjoying Impressive March of Progress: Prospects & Outlook
- Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers for the Underfill Dispensing Systems Market
- Factors Restraining Market Growth
- Select Trends that Influence the Underfill Dispensers Market
- Analysis by Type
- World Underfill Dispensers Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Capillary Flow, No Flow, and Molded
- Analysis by End-Use
- World Underfill Dispensers Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Flip-Chips, Ball Grid Arrays, and Chip Scale Packaging
- Regional Analysis
- World Underfill Dispensers Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Underfill Dispensers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Underfill Dispensers: An Introduction
- Techniques of Underfill Dispensing
- Needle-Based and Non-Contact-Based Dispensing Techniques: A Comparative Study
- Application of Underfill Dispensing Process
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Underfill Dispensers Market: Multifarious Ramifications of Dynamic Factors
- Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry Presents Opportunities for the Underfill Dispensers Market
- Global Semiconductor Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030
- Increased R&D to Accelerate Market
- Despite Fears of IC Packaging Market Slowdown due to US-China Trade Tensions, Sustained Growth in Advanced Packaging to Fuel Demand for Underfill Dispensers
- Growth in 3D Chip Packaging Boosts Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
- World 3D Semiconductor Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 and 2027
- Market Growth in Advanced Semiconductor Packaging due to Increased Adoption in Consumer Electronics
- Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
- Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Stages for Underfill Dispensing in Advanced Package Application
- Increasing Adoption of Wearable Electronics in Various Industries Augurs Well for Underfill Dispensing Market
- Growing Ecosystem of IoT Devices Bodes Well for IoT Hardware Including ICs/Chips & Modules: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Next Generation of Multi-functional Dispensing Enable Semiconductor Back-end Packaging
- Large-Volume Underfill Processes Requires Better Maintenance and Reliability
- Flip-Chip: The Most Popular IC Packaging Technology Fuels Need for Underfill Dispensing
- Roust Outlook for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technologies to Brighten Opportunities in the Upstream Packaging Materials Market: Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market by Technology (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Advanced Simulation Enables Effective Design Control for Capillary Underfill
- WLMUF Process for High-Density Fan-Out Packages
- Jet Dispensers for Underfill Applications in Medical Device Assembly
- Underfill in OEM-Embedded Next Generation Designs
- PCD Dispensing for Underfill
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvlfev
