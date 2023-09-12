Key Players like Agilent Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific Fuel Growth in the Global Microbiological Water Testing Market to $1.6 Billion in 2022

12 Sep, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiological Water Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microbiological Water Testing Market is on a growth trajectory, with an estimated value of US$1.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach a size of US$2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Here are some key insights from the report:
Market Segmentation:
- Instruments Segment: Within the microbiological water testing market, the instruments segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and reach a value of US$1.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. This segment likely includes various equipment and devices used for microbiological water testing.
- Test Kits & Reagents Segment: Growth in the test kits and reagents segment is projected to have a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period. This segment likely includes consumable products and reagents used for testing.
Regional Analysis:
- United States: The microbiological water testing market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$424.6 million in 2022.
- China: China's microbiological water testing market is expected to experience significant growth, reaching a projected market size of US$672.1 million by 2030, with a high CAGR of 12.5% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
- Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are also expected to experience growth, with forecasted CAGRs of 4.2% and 7.2%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Key Competitors:
The report features a total of 38 competitors in the microbiological water testing market.
Some of the key players include:
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Doehler
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- MilliporeSigma
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Microbiological Water Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
