Key Players like Agilent Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific Fuel Growth in the Global Microbiological Water Testing Market to $1.6 Billion in 2022

The Global Microbiological Water Testing Market is on a growth trajectory, with an estimated value of US$1.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach a size of US$2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Here are some key insights from the report:

Market Segmentation:

Instruments Segment: Within the microbiological water testing market, the instruments segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and reach a value of US$1.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. This segment likely includes various equipment and devices used for microbiological water testing.

Test Kits & Reagents Segment: Growth in the test kits and reagents segment is projected to have a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period. This segment likely includes consumable products and reagents used for testing.

Regional Analysis:

United States : The microbiological water testing market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$424.6 million in 2022.

China: China's microbiological water testing market is expected to experience significant growth, reaching a projected market size of US$672.1 million by 2030, with a high CAGR of 12.5% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are also expected to experience growth, with forecasted CAGRs of 4.2% and 7.2%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Key Competitors:

The report features a total of 38 competitors in the microbiological water testing market.

Some of the key players include:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Doehler

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Microbiological Water Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

