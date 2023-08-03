Key Players Propel Global Clear Aligner Market: 3M, Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, and More Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market (by End Users, Distribution Channels & Region): Insights & Forecast (2023-2027)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clear aligner market value is projected to reach US$5.99 billion by 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 14.21% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2027.

The market's expansion is attributed to various factors, including the growing urban population, increasing cases of teeth misalignment, rising consumer confidence index, growing disposable income, surging focus on facial appearance, and the rise of dental tourism. These factors are driving the demand for clear aligners worldwide.

North America Leads the Clear Aligner Market

North America is the fastest-growing regional market for clear aligners. Factors contributing to this growth include a rising teen population, increasing demand for customized clear aligners, a surge in malocclusions, and advancements in dental equipment manufacturing processes.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, growth drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the global clear aligner market. Additionally, it highlights key trends, such as escalating research and development expenditures in MedTech, technological advancements, and a high number of product launches.

Scope of the report

The "Global Clear Aligner Market" report offers valuable insights for market leaders and new entrants, providing information on market value, growth projections, competitive landscape, key players' market share, and analysis of major regional markets.

Key Players in the Clear Aligner Market

The report presents detailed profiles of leading players in the clear aligner market, including:

  • The 3M Company
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.
  • Align Technology, Inc.
  • Envista Holdings Corporation
  • Straumann Holding AG
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Work Mechanism
1.3 Popular Clear Aligners

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players Revenues

3. Global Clear Aligner Market Analysis
3.1 Global Clear Aligner Market Value
3.2 Global Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast
3.3 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Age Group
3.4 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Distribution Channels
3.5 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by End Users
3.6 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Region

4. Regional Clear Aligner Market Analysis
4.1 North America
4.2 Europe
4.3 Asia-Pacific

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Urban Population
5.1.2 Increasing Population Suffering from Teeth Misalignment
5.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index
5.1.4 Inclining Disposable Income
5.1.5 Rising Attention towards Facial Appearance
5.1.6 Increasing Dental Tourism
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Escalating MedTech Research and Development Expenditures
5.2.2 Technological Advancements
5.2.3 High Product Launches
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 High Treatment Cost

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Clear Aligner Market
6.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

7. Company Profiles

