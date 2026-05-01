KEY PRIVATE BANK NAMED A WINNER FOR 'REGIONAL PRIVATE BANK' AT THE 2026 FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS

CLEVELAND, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Private Bank, the high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth wealth management segment of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), has been selected as a winner for 'Regional Private Bank' at the Thirteenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards, marking the third time the firm has received this distinction.

Key Private Bank was selected for this award for delivering exceptional results through accountability, deep local expertise, and client-centric planning. Selected from a competitive field of finalist institutions, the award recognizes firms that demonstrate excellence in client service, thoughtful innovation, and the delivery of sophisticated wealth management solutions. Key Private Bank's repeated recognition underscores its long‑standing commitment to helping clients navigate complex financial needs across generations.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards honor the most innovative and outstanding firms, teams, and individuals serving North America's family offices, family wealth managers, and trusted advisor communities. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges comprising senior leaders from family offices, private banks, advisory firms, and professional service providers with deep industry expertise.

"Earning this recognition again reflects the strength of our advisors, the depth of our capabilities, and the trust our clients place in us," said Cathy O'Malley Kearney, national director and head of Key Private Bank. "Our focus remains on delivering personalized advice and coordinated solutions that help clients protect, grow, and transfer their wealth with confidence."

Family Wealth Report is a leading industry publication covering trends, best practices, and innovation within the global wealth management and family office sector.

About Key Private Bank

Key Private Bank is a provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with financial experts to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has approximately $60 billion in AUM and $124 billion in AUA at March 31, 2026.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

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SOURCE KeyBank