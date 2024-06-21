Key Tech Stocks Optimizing AI Usability and Infrastructure for a $20-Trillion Future

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – Several big winners have been made already in the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. However, there's clearly none bigger than chipmaking giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), which just surpassed two of its big tech peers to become the most valued publicly-traded company on the planet. To put it into perspective, NVIDIA's market cap is currently larger than each of Europe's largest stock markets, while lucky investors who bet $1000 on NVIDIA stock just ten years ago would be sitting on an extra $297,600 today. Now as analysts are predicting that AI and cryptocurrency could inject $20 trillion into the global economy by 2030, the best minds in the tech sector are moving their pieces into place to secure their piece of the pie. Behind the scenes, tech stocks are optimizing the infrastructure, security, and usability of AI, including new developments from Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), International Business Machines Corporation (IBC) (NYSE: IBM), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), and Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN).

Known as a pioneer in the sector for its innovative AI technology, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has improved its main product, Avant AI™. This sophisticated AI system, celebrated for its advanced machine and deep learning capabilities, is adaptable across a wide range of industries.

In a recent strategic development, Avant has signed a Binding Letter of Intent (BLOI) with Flow Wave, LLC (FW), a Florida-based leader in immersible computer server technology. This agreement allows Avant to acquire up to 50 cutting-edge immersible computer servers from FW in a deal valued at $50 million.

"Avant's revolutionary AI software platform is poised to transform the landscape of data center management," said William Hisey, CEO of Avant. "By integrating proprietary machine learning algorithms with open-source innovations into these servers, Avant is developing a highly intelligent system designed to optimize resource allocation, enhance performance, and drive unprecedented levels of efficiency and automation. This marks the beginning of a new era for Avant Technologies, positioning us at the forefront of the supercomputer-driven data center industry and setting new standards for managing and storing AI applications."

Flow Wave Immersible AI Supercomputer Servers are great for heavy AI and machine learning tasks because they have strong processing power, meaning they can analyze data faster and more efficiently. Their special cooling technology uses less energy, saving money and reducing environmental impact. The servers are also compact and easy to set up, making them ideal for data centers with limited space. Plus, their design helps them last longer and require less maintenance.

Avant plans to tackle the challenges of the digital age by buying up to 50 of these high-performance servers from Flow Wave. These servers, with their advanced cooling technology, boost performance and save energy. This deal shows Avant's dedication to providing top-notch AI infrastructure and improving efficiency. More details about the transaction will be shared once a definitive agreement is finalized.

One of the most active tech giants in the AI space is International Business Machines Corporation (IBC) (NYSE: IBM), which recently released a new methodology through its IBM Research® wing called LAB (Large-Scale Alignment for ChatBots), through an open-source project called InstructLab with its subsidiary Red Hat®, which IBM acquired for $34 billion in 2019. The InstructLab project builds on the LAB technique for a community-driven approach to language model development through skills and knowledge training.

As well, IBM has teamed up with WPP and LinkedIn to launch a new business-to-business (B2B) solution powered by IBM's AI and data platform watsonx, designed to reinvent how B2B markets identify and engage clients and prospects across the buying journey. WPP Open for B2B will help marketers solve complex B2B marketing challenges, accurately identify and engage buying groups, and improve clients' return on investment.

"B2B marketers have been focused on creating truly personalized, relevant and consistent experiences for buying groups at scale for years," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. "Our collaboration with WPP and LinkedIn provides real-time, actionable insights that are based on trusted data. We are excited to create and use these new, powerful and trusted AI solutions to deliver a force multiplier for B2B marketing."

Cloud-based security solution provider Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) recently announced the general availability of its AI Gateway platform, dubbed as a unified interface for managing and scaling the generative AI workloads of clients. Since its beta launch in September 2023, AI Gateway has handled over 500 million requests and is now ready for full client use.

The general availability release followed upon another Cloudflare announcement of a collaboration with Hugging Face, the leading open and collaborative platform for AI builders, for a one-click-simple global deployment for AI applications. With its Workers AI platform now generally available, Cloudflare became the first serverless inference partner integrated on the Hugging Face Hub for deploying models, enabling developers to quickly, easily, and affordably deploy AI globally, without managing infrastructure or paying for unused compute capacity.

"Workers AI is one of the most affordable and accessible solutions to run inference," said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder, Cloudflare. "With Hugging Face and Cloudflare both deeply aligned in our efforts to democratize AI in a simple, affordable way, we're giving developers the freedom and agility to choose a model and scale their AI apps from zero to global in an instant."

Reporting impressive generative AI revenues in its latest Q3 2024 fiscal results has caused shares of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to jump this week, reporting more than $900 million in generative AI bookings in the latest quarter alone.

"Our actions to stay laser-focused on the needs of our clients are clear in our third quarter results," said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. "We… achieved two significant milestones this quarter -- with $2 billion in Generative AI sales year-to-date and $500 million in revenue year-to-date -- which demonstrate our early lead in this critical technology."

Prior to the financial report, Accenture announced its intent to acquire Italian-based network services company, Fibermind, which specializes in fiber and mobile 5G networks deployment, as well as infrastructure engineering services. Together, Accenture and Fibermind will offer clients network engineering capabilities, deep industry knowledge, and technology assets powered by automation, robotics, data and AI.

Prior to its surge into the position as the world's most valuable publicly-traded company, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) made a pair of announcements, further cementing its role in the AI revolution.

The first was the announcement of its NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX, a set of microservices that enable physically accurate sensor simulation to accelerate the development of fully autonomous machines of every kind, allowing developers to test sensor perception and associated AI software at scale in physically accurate, realistic virtual environments prior to real-world deployment.

The second announcement was the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE, a portfolio of AI solutions and joint go-to-market integrations that enable enterprises to accelerate adoption of generative AI, co-developed with Hewlett Packard (HP).

"Generative AI and accelerated computing are fueling a fundamental transformation as every industry races to join the industrial revolution," said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Never before have NVIDIA and HPE integrated our technologies so deeply – combining the entire NVIDIA AI computing stack along with HPE's private cloud technology – to equip enterprise clients and AI professionals with the most advanced computing infrastructure and services to expand the frontier of AI."

All NVIDIA AI Computing offerings by HPE will be available through a combined marketing strategy involving sales teams, channel partners, and training. This strategy includes a global network of system integrators such as Deloitte, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro. These integrators will assist enterprises across various industries in running complex AI workloads.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. This is a paid advertisement. MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly.

