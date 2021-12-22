Key Trends and Challenges for the Global Plastic Strap Market 2021-2026: Environmental Concerns and Increasing Number of Eco-Friendlier Alternatives

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Strap: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing use of plastic straps in many industries has been fueled by these products' ability to satisfy a wide array of customer needs, as well as the rapid commercialization of their customization. However, these straps face challenges due to environmental concerns and the increasing number of eco-friendlier alternatives in some industries. In some end-use industries, companies are developing packaging methods that utilize less material, especially plastics. This study explores the impact of these factors on plastic straps in the coming years.

The global market for plastic straps should grow from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $3.0 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

Plastic straps refer to the straps used in unitizing, palletizing and packaging applications in end-use industries. Other applications of straps such as watch straps, belts and parachute straps are not considered in the study. The plastic strap market is segmented based on end-use industry, material, and region. The report provides an overview of the global market for plastic straps and analyzes global market trends, with 2020 as the base year, and estimates for 2021 to 2026.

The report also explains the major drivers, restraints and regional dynamics of the plastic strap market and current industry trends. The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the market.

The Report Includes

48 tables and 17 data tables

An overview of the global markets for plastic strap

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for plastic strap market based on material, end-user industry, and region

Coverage of plastic strap materials used in industry such as polypropylene, polyester, and nylon, description of plastic strap properties such as low density, lightweight, and high strength, and discussion on its advantages

Description of production process and factors affecting the plastic strap market, and insights into government emphasis on efficient plastic waste management

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Auto Strap India, Crown Holdings, Greenbridge, Linder GmbH, Maillis, Narrowtex, Signor Polymers, Strapack and Teufelberger

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Plastics Industry Overview and Background

Global Plastics Industry

Overview of the Plastics Industry

Global Plastic Production Trends

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Value Chain for Plastic Straps

Production Process of Plastic Straps

Factors Affecting the Plastic Strap Market

Demand from Retail and Textile Industry

Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management

Rising Demand for Plastic Straps from China and Other Developing Countries

and Other Developing Countries Growing Concern Related to Plastics Disposal

Increasing Adoption of Alternatives

Chapter 5 COVID Impact Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries of Plastic Straps

Paper Industry Outlook

Construction Industry Outlook

Plastics Packaging Industry Outlook

Chapter 6 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-use Industry

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Material

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Recent Developments

Auto Strap India

Crown Holdings

Cyklop International

Fromm Packaging

Greenbridge

Jairam Strap

Linder Gmbh

Maillis Strapping Systems

Messersi Packaging

Mosca

Narrowtex

Signor Polymers

Sorsa Strapping Solutions

Strapack

Teufelberger

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48dwd4

