Key Trends and Challenges for the Global Plastic Strap Market 2021-2026: Environmental Concerns and Increasing Number of Eco-Friendlier Alternatives

Dec 22, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Strap: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing use of plastic straps in many industries has been fueled by these products' ability to satisfy a wide array of customer needs, as well as the rapid commercialization of their customization. However, these straps face challenges due to environmental concerns and the increasing number of eco-friendlier alternatives in some industries. In some end-use industries, companies are developing packaging methods that utilize less material, especially plastics. This study explores the impact of these factors on plastic straps in the coming years.
- The global market for plastic straps should grow from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $3.0 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The North American market for plastic straps should grow from $504.0 million in 2021 to $576.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The Asia-Pacific market for plastic straps should grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $1.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
Plastic straps refer to the straps used in unitizing, palletizing and packaging applications in end-use industries. Other applications of straps such as watch straps, belts and parachute straps are not considered in the study. The plastic strap market is segmented based on end-use industry, material, and region. The report provides an overview of the global market for plastic straps and analyzes global market trends, with 2020 as the base year, and estimates for 2021 to 2026.
The report also explains the major drivers, restraints and regional dynamics of the plastic strap market and current industry trends. The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the market.
The Report Includes
- 48 tables and 17 data tables
- An overview of the global markets for plastic strap
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for plastic strap market based on material, end-user industry, and region
- Coverage of plastic strap materials used in industry such as polypropylene, polyester, and nylon, description of plastic strap properties such as low density, lightweight, and high strength, and discussion on its advantages
- Description of production process and factors affecting the plastic strap market, and insights into government emphasis on efficient plastic waste management
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Auto Strap India, Crown Holdings, Greenbridge, Linder GmbH, Maillis, Narrowtex, Signor Polymers, Strapack and Teufelberger
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Plastics Industry Overview and Background
- Global Plastics Industry
- Overview of the Plastics Industry
- Global Plastic Production Trends
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Value Chain for Plastic Straps
- Production Process of Plastic Straps
- Factors Affecting the Plastic Strap Market
- Demand from Retail and Textile Industry
- Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management
- Rising Demand for Plastic Straps from China and Other Developing Countries
- Growing Concern Related to Plastics Disposal
- Increasing Adoption of Alternatives
Chapter 5 COVID Impact Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries of Plastic Straps
- Paper Industry Outlook
- Construction Industry Outlook
- Plastics Packaging Industry Outlook
Chapter 6 Pricing Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-use Industry
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Material
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Recent Developments
- Auto Strap India
- Crown Holdings
- Cyklop International
- Fromm Packaging
- Greenbridge
- Jairam Strap
- Linder Gmbh
- Maillis Strapping Systems
- Messersi Packaging
- Mosca
- Narrowtex
- Signor Polymers
- Sorsa Strapping Solutions
- Strapack
- Teufelberger
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48dwd4
