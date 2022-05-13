Key Trends and Opportunities in the Global Metaverse Technology Market: The Metaverse vs Digital Twin

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metaverse Technology Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per this latest market study, the Metaverse Technology market was valued at $32 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach $224 billion by 2030. Software contributed more than 80% of the market in 2021. The metaverse technology is expected to create revenue opportunities across multiple verticals, particularly for those companies that develop virtual platforms and their components, semiconductors and chips that render ultrarealistic graphics, and the related software.



Metaverse Technology Market - Highlights

In augmented reality (AR), head-mounted displays (HMD) and Head-up displays (HUD) are mostly used. Three main types of devices used in virtual reality are HMD, projectors and display walls, and gesture-tracking devices. Standalone AR/VR devices eliminate the requirement of personal computers or smartphones to deliver metaverse experience to users as these devices have in-built displays and processors. In terms of unit shipment, AR devices contributed only 1% of the overall metaverse hardware market in 2020 and is likely to have more than 90% share by 2030.

The consumer segment is going to have the largest share (~29%) of the market by 2030, including gaming and entertainment applications wherein AR is used to create 3D objects the real world. The flourishing gaming and sports and entertainment sectors fuel the use of metaverse in consumer industry. VR technology also offers remarkable results regarding visual effects when used in gaming and sport broadcasts.

The metaverse market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25% between 2022 and 2030. North America led the market in 2021. Growing use of smartphones, increasing adoption of smart devices, and surging demand for AR/VR in various applications are the key factors fuelling the growth of the metaverse market in North America . However, the market in APAC is expected to surpass the metaverse market in North America by 2028. The metaverse market is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years owning to increasing adoption of metaverse in China , Japan , and South Korea .

In the metaverse, users are connected to their avatars or any other digital representation, and the information collected about their activities is personal data, which is liable to existing privacy and data protection laws. Regulation on privacy may vary based on the physical location of an organization or a user, the type of an organization or a user, the type of data collected, and the type of data collected, and the purpose of data collection. Organizations will be subject to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the UK data privacy laws

Metaverse vs Digital Twin



Digital twins enable the creation of rich digital models of physical or logical assets that can be products or complex environments. Such models can be brought to life and synchronized with the physical world that acts as a foundation for enabling the metaverse platform. Anheuser-Busch InBev, one of the largest brewers in the world, uses metaverse application. AB InBev uses Microsoft Azure Digital Twins to create a comprehensive digital model of its breweries and supply chain. AB InBev uses mixed reality over its digital twin for remote assistance, fostering effectiveness sharing across geographies.



Virtually scanned objects in the metaverse are not digital twins. A scanned object, once incorporated with real metadata and live data feeds from sensors overlaid simultaneously, makes it a digital twin. According to David-Weir McCall of Epic Games, the metaverse is the digital world that lives alongside the physical world and allows people to live, work, and play alongside each other, and digital twin are the foundations of which the metaverse will be built. Digital twin in the metaverse allows the creation of a virtual world where live data is fed, and it will operate exactly the way it would in the real world. Examples include retail store where the shopping experience is optimized in real time and shelves are always stocked.



Metaverse

The metaverse need not be tied to any existing physical asset

The metaverse does not need sensor data to exist. However, real time can be utilized for various applications

The metaverse requires a level of immersion where a user must immerse in a virtual world

Digital Twin

Digital twin requires an object or process that can be represented. Any change in the physical world is reflected in the digital representation

Digital twin depends on data integration. Sensors attached to a real-world asset are utilized where real-time data forms the bridge connecting to its virtual counterpart

The digital twin can be accessed by anyone, even on a computer, a smartphone, or a tablet

Key Questions to be answered through this study

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Metaverse Technology Market?

What are the driving factors and impact of digitalization shaping the Global Metaverse Technology Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Metaverse Technology Market?

What is the competitive strategic scenario for opportunities in the Global Metaverse Technology Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Metaverse Technology Market?

