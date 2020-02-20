Key Trends in Global Fixed Services to 2024 - A 5-Year Forecast of 110 Fixed KPIs for the Worldwide Telecoms Market and 8 Geographical Regions

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Fixed Services Worldwide: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines key trends and drivers and provides comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecasts worldwide and for eight individually modelled regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central, and Eastern Europe, developed Asia-Pacific, emerging Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

This report provides:

A 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the worldwide telecoms markets and eight geographical regions

An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for eight geographical regions

An overview of operator strategies and region-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-region comparison

A summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for fixed operators.

Data Coverage



Fixed Connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed Revenue

Service revenue, retail revenue

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed Voice Traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

ASPU

Fixed ASPU

Key Topics Covered



Worldwide Trends



Market overview: growth in the total fixed retail revenue will be driven by rising fixed broadband penetration in developing markets

The FTTP/B share of fixed broadband connections will increase from 56% in 2019 to 64% in 2024

North America will be the only region with significant fixed broadband ASPU growth due to its limited market competition

Fixed broadband penetration will continue to grow in developing regions; operators in developed markets will focus on the consumer experience

Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries

Regional Trends



Western Europe : only the fixed broadband market offers potential for significant revenue growth

: only the fixed broadband market offers potential for significant revenue growth Central and Eastern Europe : total revenue growth will be driven by increasing fixed broadband coverage

: total revenue growth will be driven by increasing fixed broadband coverage Emerging Asia-Pacific rising levels of competition and regulatory pressure will limit the growth in fixed broadband ASPU

rising levels of competition and regulatory pressure will limit the growth in fixed broadband ASPU Developed Asia-Pacific : fixed broadband and business services revenue will grow, but not by enough to offset declines in legacy services

: fixed broadband and business services revenue will grow, but not by enough to offset declines in legacy services Middle East and North Africa : the fast adoption of fixed broadband will help to maintain service revenue growth

and : the fast adoption of fixed broadband will help to maintain service revenue growth Sub-Saharan Africa: the number of fixed broadband connections will more than double from 2018 to 2024, but penetration will remain low

Latin America : fixed broadband revenue will account for the majority of the total telecoms retail revenue, driven by expansions in-network coverage

: fixed broadband revenue will account for the majority of the total telecoms retail revenue, driven by expansions in-network coverage North America : fixed broadband will be the main driver of the total telecoms revenue growth, thanks to growth in both ARPU and household penetration

