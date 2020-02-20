Key Trends in Global Fixed Services to 2024 - A 5-Year Forecast of 110 Fixed KPIs for the Worldwide Telecoms Market and 8 Geographical Regions
Feb 20, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Fixed Services Worldwide: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines key trends and drivers and provides comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecasts worldwide and for eight individually modelled regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central, and Eastern Europe, developed Asia-Pacific, emerging Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.
This report provides:
- A 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the worldwide telecoms markets and eight geographical regions
- An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for eight geographical regions
- An overview of operator strategies and region-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-region comparison
- A summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for fixed operators.
Data Coverage
Fixed Connections
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other
Fixed Revenue
- Service revenue, retail revenue
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed Voice Traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
ASPU
- Fixed ASPU
Key Topics Covered
Worldwide Trends
- Market overview: growth in the total fixed retail revenue will be driven by rising fixed broadband penetration in developing markets
- The FTTP/B share of fixed broadband connections will increase from 56% in 2019 to 64% in 2024
- North America will be the only region with significant fixed broadband ASPU growth due to its limited market competition
- Fixed broadband penetration will continue to grow in developing regions; operators in developed markets will focus on the consumer experience
- Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries
Regional Trends
- Western Europe: only the fixed broadband market offers potential for significant revenue growth
- Central and Eastern Europe: total revenue growth will be driven by increasing fixed broadband coverage
- Emerging Asia-Pacific rising levels of competition and regulatory pressure will limit the growth in fixed broadband ASPU
- Developed Asia-Pacific: fixed broadband and business services revenue will grow, but not by enough to offset declines in legacy services
- Middle East and North Africa: the fast adoption of fixed broadband will help to maintain service revenue growth
- Sub-Saharan Africa: the number of fixed broadband connections will more than double from 2018 to 2024, but penetration will remain low
- Latin America: fixed broadband revenue will account for the majority of the total telecoms retail revenue, driven by expansions in-network coverage
- North America: fixed broadband will be the main driver of the total telecoms revenue growth, thanks to growth in both ARPU and household penetration
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ays78
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article