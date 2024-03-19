Key Trends in Health & Wellness for 2024: Key Destinations, Challenges and Opportunities, Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions

Research and Markets

The "Key Trends in Health & Wellness (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of key market trends, construction projects and M&A deals, and country strategies in the health & wellness tourism industry. Major key destinations are analysed, along with an analysis of travelers to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained.

Key Highlights

  • According to predictions by the publisher, global inbound arrivals in the health and wellness sector will exceed the pre-pandemic levels by 2024 to reach 380 million travelers.
  • Despite the decrease in total global inbound spending in the health and wellness sector from 2019 to 2021, the spending pattern has seen an increase from 2022. 2023 saw an outlay of $32.1 billion in the sector. It is forecasted to keep growing and exceed 2019 levels by 2024 to reach a high of $40.5 billion.
  • Hungary remains the country that responded with the most travelers taking medical and wellness trips, with 36% of respondents indicating they took this type of holiday.
  • Wellness tourism is characterized by high expenditure, with tourists traveling for a wellness purpose spending more on average per trip compared to tourists traveling for other reasons, such as city breaks.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain an understanding of health & wellness tourism
  • Gain an insight into the Health & Wellness Travelers
  • Understand the impact of Covid-19 on health & wellness travel
  • See which are the key destinations
  • Learn about the key trends in health & wellness travel

Key Topics Covered:

  • Snapshot
  • Health and Wellness Tourism Overview
  • Insight into Health and Wellness Travelers
  • Key Market Trends influenced by COVID-19
  • Key Market Trends
  • Key Destinations
  • Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Challenges and Opportunities
  • Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Chenot Palace
  • El Silencio Lodge & Spa
  • Shanti Toya
  • Equinox
  • SoulCycle
  • Lululemon
  • Goop
  • Instagram
  • TikTok

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eb4jka

