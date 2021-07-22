Key Trends in the Construction Industry in France 2021-2025: EUR 6.8 Billion Government Spending Planned for Summer Olympic Games in Paris in 2024

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction in France - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (Q2 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French construction sector declined by 13.2% in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Eurostat, the construction industry's value-add contracted by 7.6% year on year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of 2020, preceded by Y-o-Y declines of 11.1% in Q3 and 30% in Q2 2020.



The industry is expected to recover in 2021, and grow by 8.6% this year, registering an annual average growth of 1.9% between 2022-2025. The sharp growth in 2021 will mainly be driven by the very low starting base in the previous year, particularly in the second quarter. Although short-term investments in the industry could be affected by the weak consumer and investor confidence, output over the forecast period will be supported by government spending on overall infrastructure, particularly in preparation for the upcoming summer Olympic games in Paris in 2024. The government plans to spend EUR6.8 billion (US$8 billion) to upgrade the country's infrastructure by 2024.



Long-term growth in the industry will be also driven by the government's plan to invest EUR80 billion (US$94.4 billion) on transport infrastructure between 2018 and 2037. On a positive note, work is progressing on the EUR31.7 billion (US$37.4 billion) Grand Paris Express Metro Rail project, which is claimed to be the biggest urban mobility project currently underway in Europe.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in France. It provides -

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in France , featuring details of key growth drivers.

, featuring details of key growth drivers. Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



