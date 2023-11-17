Key Trends in the In Vitro Diagnostic Market 2023: Multiplex Testing is Proliferating

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Trends and Market Update: 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing is getting back to regular business and continues to be a driving force in the practice of medicine. It has gone from helping the physician to diagnose illness to providing the physician with invaluable information on treatments such as precision medicine. COVID-19 testing continues to decline but is still a factor in total revenues for 2023. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets, and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly changing market picture but one that remains resilient.

This report is the most up-to-date resource on these and other key market trends. Diagnostic test products have never been more important.

There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention. Among these are Point-of-Care, next-generation sequencing (NGS), cancer testing, and companion diagnostics technologies. Immunochemistry, mass spectrometry. Gene testing and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a big part of the future of IVD.

Trends highlighted throughout Q3 2023 include:

Multiplex testing is proliferating

Continued interest in adopting AI technologies

In IVD Trends and Market Update:

What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market in Q3 and the last half of 2023?

What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in Q3 and the last half of 2023?

How Has COVID-19 Impacted and Continued to Impact the Market in Q3 and the last half of 2023?

What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market in the last half of 2023?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Worldwide IVD Market - October 2023 Update

IVD Market Demand and Growth

Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

Chapter 2: Product Trends and New Developments

Selected New - Q3 2023 - Core IVD Product Launches, Developments and Trends

Clinical Chemistry

Flow Cytometry

Immunoassay

Mass Spectrometry

Molecular

Personalized Medicine

POC

Sequencing

Selected COVID-19 Developments - Q3 2023

Antigen/Antibody

Molecular

Chapter 3: Top IVD Market Participant Results

Selected Competitive Leader Updates

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co

and Co bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Roche Diagnostic

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 4: New Opportunities

Multiplex Testing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Artificial Intelligence Future Trends

Disruptive Technologies

