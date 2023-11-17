Key Trends in the In Vitro Diagnostic Market 2023: Multiplex Testing is Proliferating

17 Nov, 2023, 06:59 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Trends and Market Update: 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing is getting back to regular business and continues to be a driving force in the practice of medicine. It has gone from helping the physician to diagnose illness to providing the physician with invaluable information on treatments such as precision medicine. COVID-19 testing continues to decline but is still a factor in total revenues for 2023. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets, and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly changing market picture but one that remains resilient.
This report is the most up-to-date resource on these and other key market trends. Diagnostic test products have never been more important.
There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention. Among these are Point-of-Care, next-generation sequencing (NGS), cancer testing, and companion diagnostics technologies. Immunochemistry, mass spectrometry. Gene testing and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a big part of the future of IVD.
Trends highlighted throughout Q3 2023 include:
- Multiplex testing is proliferating
- Continued interest in adopting AI technologies
In IVD Trends and Market Update:
- What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market in Q3 and the last half of 2023?
- What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in Q3 and the last half of 2023?
- How Has COVID-19 Impacted and Continued to Impact the Market in Q3 and the last half of 2023?
- What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market in the last half of 2023?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Worldwide IVD Market - October 2023 Update
- IVD Market Demand and Growth
- Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
Chapter 2: Product Trends and New Developments
- Selected New - Q3 2023 - Core IVD Product Launches, Developments and Trends
- Clinical Chemistry
- Flow Cytometry
- Immunoassay
- Mass Spectrometry
- Molecular
- Personalized Medicine
- POC
- Sequencing
- Selected COVID-19 Developments - Q3 2023
- Antigen/Antibody
- Molecular
Chapter 3: Top IVD Market Participant Results
- Selected Competitive Leader Updates
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- QuidelOrtho Corporation
- Roche Diagnostic
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Chapter 4: New Opportunities
- Multiplex Testing
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Artificial Intelligence Future Trends
- Disruptive Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rntfm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article