Key Verticals to be Transformed by 5G in Asia-Pacific, 2018-2026: Focus is Key, as Certain Verticals Will Experience Stronger Growth Than Others
5G will enable a new era of mobile Internet of Everything (IoE), with its lower latency and faster speeds. As a result, it will bring new participants from various industries, including transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and entertainment. This will facilitate the evolution of business models and is expected to create economic value.
5G technologies, such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, and automated control, will especially enhance the Internet of Things (IoT) use cases and create 5G-enabled revenue growth opportunities for mobile operators. Demand is building for small-scale private networks and 5G-ready networks within Industrial IoT (IoT). The government sector, in particular, is expected to contribute the largest revenue component among key verticals as a result of the adoption of automation technologies and smart city applications.
Security is a critical success factor, as 5G will enable Massive Internet of Things (MIoT) applications, such as traffic sensors and Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) services. It is critical that hackers do not get access to sensitive data, hijack IoT devices, or disrupt the 5G services. In view of this, security has been a top priority in most industries, particularly in healthcare and finance.
In order to transform industry applications and business models, the integration of 5G with other technologies is highly recommended. Network slicing is a significant feature in 5G, enables connectivity and data processors to be tailored to specific requirements and provide end-to-end virtual systems for the industry.
It is predicted that the region would see more edge computing utilization within 5G networks. Manufacturing, government, and the transportation industry will be among the initial few industries to experience the impact of 5G. The current increasing demand for video content indicates that 5G will bring a new dimension to the media and entertainment industry in Asia-Pacific.
As a result, the total 5G market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow to approximately US$279 billion in 2026. There are 7 major industries that will contribute to this: government, manufacturing, transportation, finance, retail, agriculture, and media and entertainment. The key drivers of implementing 5G within these industries are the potential revenue growth opportunities for mobile operators and new business models.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Forecast and Trends - Total 5G Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Service
- Revenue Forecast by Service
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Service
4. 5G Use Cases - Financial Services
- Financial Services Vertical Market
- Financial Services - Key Technology Driver of Respective Verticals
- Financial Services - 5G's Impact on the Growth of Sub-verticals
5. 5G Use Cases - Manufacturing
- Manufacturing Vertical Market
- Manufacturing - Key Technology Driver of Respective Verticals
- Manufacturing - 5G's Impact on the Growth of Sub-verticals
6. 5G Use Cases - Transportation
- Transportation Vertical Market
- Transportation - 5G Vertical Market
- Transportation - Key Technology Drivers
- Transportation - Impact of 5G on the Growth of Sub-verticals
7. 5G Use Cases - Healthcare
- Healthcare Vertical Market
- Healthcare - Key Technology Drivers of Sub-verticals
- Healthcare - Impact of 5G on the Growth of Sub-verticals
8. 5G Use Cases - Media and Entertainment
- Media and Entertainment Vertical Markets
- Media and Entertainment - 5G Vertical Market
- Media and Entertainment - Key Technology Drivers of Sub-verticals
- Media and Entertainment - Impact of 5G on the Growth of Sub-verticals
9. 5G Use Cases - Government Services
- Government Services Vertical Market
- Government Services - 5G Vertical Market
- Government Services - Key Technology Drivers of Sub-verticals
- Government Services - Impact of 5G on the Growth of Sub-verticals
10. 5G Network - Security Aspects
- Threats in 5G Mobile Networks
- Vulnerabilities of 5G Mobile Networks
- Implications of a DDoS Attack on 5G networks
- How Mobile Operators Can Adequately Prepare for 5G From a Security Standpoint?
- Relevant KPIs and Effectiveness of Security Solutions
- Vendor Strategies and Vertical Perspective for 5G
- Radio Access Network (RAN) Vendor Market Positioning
11. Vendor Strategies and Vertical Perspective for 5G
- 5G Use Case - Transportation Industry
- 5G Use Case - Manufacturing Industry
- 5G Use Case - Healthcare Industry
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomous Driving
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Private Networks
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Augmented and Virtual Reality Applications
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Conclusion
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- AXA Insurance
- Audi
- BMW
- BSNL
- Bosch
- China Mobile
- China Unicom
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Deutsche Telekom
- Einride
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- iCliniq
- Intel
- KDDI
- KT Corporation
- LG Uplus
- Lexus
- NEC
- NTT Docomo
- Nokia
- OCBC Bank
- PTC
- Reliance Jio
- SK Telecom
- Samsung
- Singtel
- Softbank
- Starhub
- Telstra
- Toyota
- Volvo
- Wakayama
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwxdqr
