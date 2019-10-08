Key Verticals to be Transformed by 5G in Asia-Pacific, 2018-2026: Focus is Key, as Certain Verticals Will Experience Stronger Growth Than Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Key Verticals to be Transformed by 5G in Asia-Pacific, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

5G will enable a new era of mobile Internet of Everything (IoE), with its lower latency and faster speeds. As a result, it will bring new participants from various industries, including transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and entertainment. This will facilitate the evolution of business models and is expected to create economic value.



5G technologies, such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, and automated control, will especially enhance the Internet of Things (IoT) use cases and create 5G-enabled revenue growth opportunities for mobile operators. Demand is building for small-scale private networks and 5G-ready networks within Industrial IoT (IoT). The government sector, in particular, is expected to contribute the largest revenue component among key verticals as a result of the adoption of automation technologies and smart city applications.



Security is a critical success factor, as 5G will enable Massive Internet of Things (MIoT) applications, such as traffic sensors and Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) services. It is critical that hackers do not get access to sensitive data, hijack IoT devices, or disrupt the 5G services. In view of this, security has been a top priority in most industries, particularly in healthcare and finance.



In order to transform industry applications and business models, the integration of 5G with other technologies is highly recommended. Network slicing is a significant feature in 5G, enables connectivity and data processors to be tailored to specific requirements and provide end-to-end virtual systems for the industry.



It is predicted that the region would see more edge computing utilization within 5G networks. Manufacturing, government, and the transportation industry will be among the initial few industries to experience the impact of 5G. The current increasing demand for video content indicates that 5G will bring a new dimension to the media and entertainment industry in Asia-Pacific.



As a result, the total 5G market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow to approximately US$279 billion in 2026. There are 7 major industries that will contribute to this: government, manufacturing, transportation, finance, retail, agriculture, and media and entertainment. The key drivers of implementing 5G within these industries are the potential revenue growth opportunities for mobile operators and new business models.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Forecast and Trends - Total 5G Market

Forecast Assumptions

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service

Revenue Forecast by Service

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Service

4. 5G Use Cases - Financial Services

Financial Services Vertical Market

Financial Services - Key Technology Driver of Respective Verticals

Financial Services - 5G's Impact on the Growth of Sub-verticals

5. 5G Use Cases - Manufacturing

Manufacturing Vertical Market

Manufacturing - Key Technology Driver of Respective Verticals

Manufacturing - 5G's Impact on the Growth of Sub-verticals

6. 5G Use Cases - Transportation

Transportation Vertical Market

Transportation - 5G Vertical Market

Transportation - Key Technology Drivers

Transportation - Impact of 5G on the Growth of Sub-verticals

7. 5G Use Cases - Healthcare

Healthcare Vertical Market

Healthcare - Key Technology Drivers of Sub-verticals

Healthcare - Impact of 5G on the Growth of Sub-verticals

8. 5G Use Cases - Media and Entertainment

Media and Entertainment Vertical Markets

Media and Entertainment - 5G Vertical Market

Media and Entertainment - Key Technology Drivers of Sub-verticals

Media and Entertainment - Impact of 5G on the Growth of Sub-verticals

9. 5G Use Cases - Government Services

Government Services Vertical Market

Government Services - 5G Vertical Market

Government Services - Key Technology Drivers of Sub-verticals

Government Services - Impact of 5G on the Growth of Sub-verticals

10. 5G Network - Security Aspects

Threats in 5G Mobile Networks

Vulnerabilities of 5G Mobile Networks

Implications of a DDoS Attack on 5G networks

How Mobile Operators Can Adequately Prepare for 5G From a Security Standpoint?

Relevant KPIs and Effectiveness of Security Solutions

Vendor Strategies and Vertical Perspective for 5G

Radio Access Network (RAN) Vendor Market Positioning

11. Vendor Strategies and Vertical Perspective for 5G

5G Use Case - Transportation Industry

5G Use Case - Manufacturing Industry

5G Use Case - Healthcare Industry

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomous Driving

Growth Opportunity 3 - Private Networks

Growth Opportunity 4 - Augmented and Virtual Reality Applications

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. The Last Word

The Last Word - Conclusion

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned



AT&T

AXA Insurance

Audi

BMW

BSNL

Bosch

China Mobile

China Unicom

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Deutsche Telekom

Einride

Ericsson

Huawei

iCliniq

Intel

KDDI

KT Corporation

LG Uplus

Lexus

NEC

NTT Docomo

Nokia

OCBC Bank

PTC

Reliance Jio

SK Telecom

Samsung

Singtel

Softbank

Starhub

Telstra

Toyota

Volvo

Wakayama

ZTE

