KeyBanc Capital Markets Adds Renewable Energy M&A Team to Expand Its Utilities, Power and Renewables Practice

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBanc Capital Markets (KBCM), the corporate and investment banking arm of Cleveland-based KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), announced today the expansion of its Utilities, Power & Renewables Group through the addition of a six-person renewable energy investment banking team. This team has been a leading provider of strategic, merger and acquisition advisory services to the U.S. renewable energy industry and will further enhance and expand on KBCM's leading North American project and syndicated finance practice serving the renewable energy industry.

Julian Bailliet, Timothy Beach, Ari Citrin and Oliver Janssen will join KBCM as managing directors, with Mark Dondero joining as a director and Bill Chamberlin joining as a vice president. The team will be based in the firm's San Francisco office.

"We are committed to expanding our top ranked renewable energy practice," said Andy Redinger, head of KBCM's Utilities, Power & Renewable Energy Group. "The addition of this highly successful mergers & acquisition (M&A) team, which will further help broaden our offering and better serve our clients, is an important step towards that commitment."

KeyBank has been financing renewable power generation in the U.S. since 2007 and is consistently one of the largest U.S bank lenders to the wind and solar industry. Since 2010, Key has financed more than $15 billion of renewables. The new team brings extensive renewable energy M&A, capital raising and advisory services experience which will allow Key to continue to provide superior client service to the U.S. power sector.

"Key is uniquely positioned to help lead the transition of the U.S. power system to a more sustainable and competitive position," said Randy Paine, president of Key Institutional Bank. "The addition of this team is yet another example of Key making strategic investments to drive targeted scale."

About KeyBanc Capital Markets

KeyBanc Capital Markets is a leading corporate and investment bank providing capital markets and advisory solutions to dynamic companies capitalizing on opportunities in changing industries. Our deep industry expertise, broad capabilities and unique ideas are seamlessly delivered to companies across the Consumer & Retail, Diversified Industries, Healthcare, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Utilities, Power & Renewables, and Technology verticals. With over 800 professionals across a national platform, KeyBanc Capital Markets has more than $37 billion of capital committed to clients and an award-winning Equity Research team that provides coverage on over 600 publicly-traded companies. Securities products and services are offered by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and its licensed securities representatives, who may also be employees of KeyBank N.A. Banking products and services, are offered by KeyBank N.A.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $176.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

