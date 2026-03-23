KeyBank Accelerates Southeast Growth with High-Impact Middle Market Team in Atlanta

Continued Investment in Top-Tier Talent Fuels Market Expansion

CLEVELAND, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) today announced the launch of a five-person Middle Market commercial banking team in Atlanta, underscoring the company's continued investment in top-tier talent and high-growth U.S. markets.

The Atlanta expansion follows successful Middle Market team launches in Chicago, Southern California, and Overland Park, Kansas. The team will serve middle market companies with $10 million to $1 billion in annual revenues, spanning manufacturing, distribution, professional services, healthcare, and technology.

"Atlanta is where great bankers want to build and where KeyBank is uniquely positioned to win," said Ken Gavrity, President of Key Commercial Bank. "Atlanta's strong economic fundamentals and thriving middle market make it ideal for expansion. We're bringing together seasoned professionals who can deliver meaningful impact while leveraging our full Commercial Banking, Wealth, and Capital Markets platform."

The team builds on Key's long-standing Atlanta investment banking presence, adding commercial banking to create a comprehensive local platform.

Leading the team is Ryan Dixon, Commercial Leader, who brings extensive leadership experience from Fifth Third, where he most recently served as Commercial Line of Business Manager. Reporting to Dixon:

David Crowe, Senior Relationship Manager , brings more than a decade serving healthcare organizations at PNC and Fifth Third.

, brings more than a decade serving healthcare organizations at PNC and Fifth Third. Bradley Sands, Senior Relationship Manager , brings nearly 18 years serving middle market clients across diverse industries at BB&T/Truist and Fifth Third.

, brings nearly 18 years serving middle market clients across diverse industries at BB&T/Truist and Fifth Third. Kevin Zgonc, Senior Payments Advisor , a Certified Treasury Professional, brings 30 years optimizing treasury and payments strategies across the Southeast, most recently at Fifth Third.

, a Certified Treasury Professional, brings 30 years optimizing treasury and payments strategies across the Southeast, most recently at Fifth Third. Todd Sanders, Portfolio Manager, brings 20+ years of commercial credit risk and portfolio management experience at BB&T and Fifth Third.

The team reports to Michael McMahon, Regional Commercial Executive, and is expected to play a meaningful role in accelerating KeyBank's Southeast growth strategy.

"Middle market leaders expect more from their bank—and top bankers expect more from their platform," said McMahon. "This team has the capital markets access, treasury expertise, and M&A advisory capabilities to deliver both. For our shareholders, this is how we invest for profitable growth."

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyBank