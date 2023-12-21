KeyBank announces KeyBank Foundation grants to Connecticut and Western Massachusetts nonprofits

Donations total $345,000 given to twenty-five organizations

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank announces (25) twenty-five charitable donations made by KeyBank Foundation, the bank's charitable foundation to nonprofit organizations throughout its Connecticut and Western Massachusetts market.  The gifts focus support to address homelessness, financial literacy, education, job creation and workforce development, and more.  The charitable donations total $345,000 and are part of KeyBank's community philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

"KeyBank's community investments include philanthropic support to nonprofit partners who are dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities we serve," said KeyBank Market President Matthew Hummel. "We value these community partners and the work they do, and we are proud to support them." 

The charitable donations range from $7,500 to $39,000 and have been made to the following community organizations:

Education

  • The New Haven Community Reads Community Book Bank Inc. to support their Summer Internship program.
  • Springfield Boys and Girls Club for their Brain Gain reading comprehension and retention program
  • CT Science Center to support the museum's education enrichment offerings to underserved teens  
  • ECSU Foundation Inc. to support the Summer Transition to Eastern Program
  • Hartford Promise for its Integrated College Success Model
  • The WorkPlace in Bridgeport for their mobile education bus
  • The Gray House in Springfield for its Adult Education and Support Program
  • Youth Entrepreneurs in Hamden to support their Genius Generation program for greater New Haven middle school students

Workforce Development

  • Connecticut Center for Arts & Technology in New Haven for its Innovative Workforce Development program
  • Follow My Steps Foundation, Springfield to support its Thrive over Survive program targeted to under-resourced youth and young adults
  • New Haven Promise for its Back New Haven job placement and career development program
  • New Opportunities Inc. in Waterbury to acquire upgraded technology for CARES mobile job portal
  • Springfield Rescue Mission for its Learning Center workforce development program
  • Urban League of Greater Hartford to support Project Ready college access program
  • Clifford Beers Guidance Center Inc for its Lifeguard Program

Safe, Vital Neighborhoods (includes affordable housing, minority-owned small businesses, health and wellness, basic needs, and social equity)

  • New Reach, New Haven for their Emergency Shelter Plan for women and children
  • International Hartford to support programs for immigrants, refugees, and other minority groups
  • Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven Inc. for its I Heart My Home financial literacy and homeownership counseling program
  • NeighborWorks New Horizons/Mutual Housing of Southern CT supporting its new affordable housing rehab projects in Newhallville and the Hill neighborhoods.
  • Wayfinders of Holyoke for its Digital Equity Initiative
  • Worcester Housing Community Services to expand affordable housing initiatives
  • Holy Family Home and Shelter in Willimantic for financial literacy and self-sufficiency resources for the homeless
  • CT Community Economic Develop Fund Foundation support small business development
  • Habitat for Humanity of Greater Springfield for their green building practices supporting affordable housing initiatives
  • Habitat for Humanity of Greater Hartford supporting their affordable housing projects for Hartford families  

This list does not include KeyBank Foundation multi-year community impact commitments made to Connecticut Center for Arts & Technology, Connecticut FoodShare, and Food Bank of Western MA announced earlier in the year, as well as Foundation-matched donations to United Way agencies throughout the market through the bank's annual employee giving campaign.     

About KeyCorp/KeyBank:

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About KeyBank Foundation

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures.  The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities – neighbors, education, and workforce – and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.

