KeyBank Awards 21 Western Pennsylvania Organizations Through EITC Program Totaling More Than $500,000

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank announced it has awarded 21 Western Pennsylvania organizations with funding through Pennsylvania's Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program totaling more than $500,000.

Under the program, Pennsylvania allows individuals and businesses to obtain a state tax credit equal to 90% of their Pennsylvania state tax liability for eligible contributions. These contributions must be made either to schools that provide tuition assistance to students from low-income households or to approved Educational Improvement Organizations.

"At KeyBank, we believe in supporting organizations and programs that help students succeed in school and eventually graduate and have access to college and career-building opportunities," said Vic Laurenza, KeyBank's Western Pennsylvania Market President. "We appreciate the EITC program and the opportunity to give back to the organizations that are educating the next generation of leaders."

The funding from Key ranges from $20,000 to $40,000 and have been made to the following community organizations:

Aquinas Academy

Community Foundation of Fayette County

Crossroads Foundation

Extra Mile Education Foundation

Fund for the Advancement of Minorities through Education Inc. (FAME)

Holy Family Foundation

Junior Achievement of Western PA

Pittsburgh Jewish Educational Improvement Foundation

Poise Foundation

The School at McGuire Memorial

Watson Institute

Imani Christian Academy

Lifesteps, Inc

The Neighborhood Academy

Washington County Community Foundation

Angel's Place Inc.

Greater Erie Community Action Committee

Villa Maria Cathedral Preparatory Catholic School System

Dr. Gertrude A. Barber National Institute

Warren-Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council

Mercyhurst Preparatory School

