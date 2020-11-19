KeyBank Names Eric Fiala Head of Corporate Responsibility

"Eric is proven leader with deep experience in corporate responsibility, finance, analytics, and banking," said Trina Evans, Chief of Staff and Director of Corporate Center, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY). "He has a passion for driving systemic change and positive, measurable outcomes for the communities we serve."

Eric Fiala joined Key in 2002 and has held roles of increasing responsibility in Corporate Finance, Analytics, and Corporate Responsibility. This included serving as Consumer Bank Finance Director and Director of Client Insights. Most recently, Fiala led KeyBank's Community Initiatives and Relations, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams.

Prior to joining KeyBank, Gwen Robinson led a market research and strategic consulting practice for financial technology companies and impact investment funds. She has served as an executive in the New York State Department of Financial Services where she led the Consumer Examinations Unit and managed teams conducting consumer compliance, fair lending, and CRA examinations as well as programs to encourage banking access in low-income neighborhoods. In the private sector, Robinson has been the CRA Officer for GE Capital Retail Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank, and Santander Bank.

KeyBank also announced it has promoted Kawanza Humphrey (based in Buffalo, NY) to East Region Corporate Responsibility Manager and Stacy Thompson (based in Dayton, OH) to West & Midwest Region Corporate Responsibility Manager. Kawanza and Stacy will lead teams of Corporate Responsibility Officers across KeyBank's 15-state footprint to focus on local execution of its Community Benefits Plan and CRA obligations. Both Kawanza and Stacy will report to Eric Fiala.

With nine consecutive "Outstanding" ratings from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for exceeding the requirements of the Community Reinvestment Act, KeyBank has a long-standing commitment to responsible banking, responsible operations, and responsible citizenship. In 2016, KeyBank launched a $16.5 billion National Community Benefits Plan to provide capital and resources to low-to-moderate income neighborhoods and populations across KeyBank's 15 state footprint. These resources have been dedicated to providing affordable housing, small business loans, mortgages, and transformational philanthropy. In response to the impact of the Coronavirus, KeyBank has committed $18 million in philanthropy and targeted support for communities it serves.

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.5 billion at September 30, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.

