KeyBank Rises to 7th Among Nation's Top Banks For SBA 7(a) Lending

CLEVELAND, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank's support for small business reaches a new high, moving into the top ten in the Small Business Administration's (SBA) rankings. KeyBank now ranks 7th nationally among suppliers of 7(a) loans for the SBA's FY 2020. KeyBank secured $316 million in approved 7(a) dollars over the course of the year. This is funding outside of KeyBank's efforts through the Paycheck Protection Program, where KeyBank helped more than 43,000 small businesses acquire more than $8.1 billion in critical funding. Since 2015, KeyBank has provided more than $1.6 billion in SBA-guaranteed financing to thousands of small business owners.

"This has been a trying year for small businesses, which are the economic heartbeat of so many of our communities. Supporting them through our strong relationships has been our mission, and we are committed to providing them access to capital through the SBA loan programs to sustain and scale their businesses," said Jim Fliss, KeyBank National SBA Manager.

KeyBank received a number one ranking in SBA loan volume in the SBA district of Indiana. KeyBank ranked second in Seattle, Maine, and Alaska and third in Cleveland, Buffalo, Portland, and Boise.

"I am pleased to see that we are seeing lending growth in a time when the overall SBA industry is experiencing a downturn. Our perennial ranking amongst the industry's top lenders continues to validate our unwavering support to help small businesses. This year has been unique in many ways, but I am impressed with the extraordinary effort across our organization to come together united in the goal of meeting our clients' needs in uncertain times," said Fliss. "I know with certainty our efforts made a difference to these businesses, their employees and the communities they operate in," Fliss continued.

KeyBank's SBA team continued to grow its presence in 2020 with the addition of several new team members across the bank's nationwide footprint.

"We remain optimistic looking into the future and continue to make investments in our team to ensure we can support our clients every step of the way during the pandemic economic recovery and beyond," said Jim Fliss.

For more on KeyBank SBA 7(a) loan information: https://www.key.com/small-business/banking/loans-lines/sba-loans.jsp

