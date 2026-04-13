KeyBank Survey: Americans Reimagine the Path to Home Ownership in 2026

New research shows homeownership feels out of reach for one in four Americans, but banks and financial education can help close the gap

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeownership remains a cornerstone of the American dream; however, according to KeyBank's 2026 Financial Mobility Pulse Poll, 25% of Americans say homeownership currently feels out of reach. Some keys to closing this gap? Financial education, strategic planning, and expert guidance. By tapping into these resources, prospective buyers can transform uncertainty into action that can help make homeownership achievable.

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The data reveals a moment of recalibration rather than retreat. 13% of Americans believe homeownership is within reach in 2026. This signals that current affordability pressures may prompt potential buyers to explore creative pathways like down payment assistance programs, first-time buyer incentives, and personalized financial coaching.

"Homeownership remains one of the most powerful tools Americans have to build long-term wealth and strengthen their communities," said Victor Alexander, Head of Consumer Banking at KeyBank (NYSE: KEY). "Today's buyers are approaching homeownership with more intentionality and planning than ever before, and that's where banks can make the biggest difference. When people have the right tools and support, the path to homeownership can move from possibility into reality. At KeyBank, we're committed to simplifying the journey with clear guidance, helpful resources, and impactful solutions designed for today's market. "

Fair Housing Month: Making the Path to Homeownership More Accessible

April is Fair Housing Month, a time to recognize that homeownership should be accessible to every American, regardless of background or starting point. While each buyer's journey looks different, prospective homeowners do not have to navigate the process alone.

Banks, housing counselors, and community partners offer a range of tools that can help reduce barriers, including:

Down payment assistance programs

Low down‑payment mortgage options

First‑time homebuyer education

One‑on‑one financial guidance

"The opportunity for banks and financial institutions is clear: equip Americans with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to turn aspiration into achievement," said Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at KeyBank. "From financial education to innovative financing solutions, the right resources can empower buyers to navigate today's market with confidence -- and write their own homeownership success stories."

What Americans Can Do to Make Homeownership Achievable

While affordability remains a challenge, there are practical steps Americans can take -- now or over time -- to make progress toward owning a home:

1. Start with a clear financial picture

Understanding your credit score, debt‑to‑income ratio, and savings is the foundation of any homebuying plan. KeyBank's mortgage affordability calculator can help clarify where you stand today.

2. Explore down payment assistance options

Many state and local programs, as well as lender‑supported solutions, offer grants, credits, and low down‑payment options that can significantly lower upfront costs.

3. Talk to a banker early and often

You don't need to be ready to buy to start the conversation. Connecting with a banker 12–18 months ahead is one step that can help improve readiness through credit planning, savings strategies, and realistic timelines. Keep that conversation going as your financial picture becomes more clear.

4. Rethink the timeline, not the goal

For many Americans, homeownership is becoming a multi‑year plan rather than an immediate step. Progress rather than speed is what matters most.

A Call to Action: Empowerment Over Uncertainty

KeyBank's 2026 Financial Mobility Pulse Poll highlights the emotional and financial strain Americans are feeling, but it also underscores the importance of education, planning, and partnership. As housing affordability challenges persist, equipping consumers with the right tools and guidance can help keep the door to homeownership open.

KeyBank remains committed to supporting financial mobility and helping customers make progress toward their financial dreams.

To learn more about the survey findings, visit the KeyBank 2026 Financial Mobility Pulse Survey Executive Summary.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online by Schmidt Market Research in January 2026 polling 1,000 Americans ages 18-70. All respondents have sole or shared responsibility for household financial decisions and maintain a checking or savings account. The survey examined respondents' spending and savings habits, levels of financial confidence, stress and resiliency factors, economic sentiment, and debt impacts.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

NMLS #399797. Equal Housing Lender.

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SOURCE KeyBank