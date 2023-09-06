Keyboard Market to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growth in the e-commerce industry drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The keyboard market by technology (Wired keyboard and Wireless keyboard), application (Corporate, Personal, and Gaming), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The growth in the e-commerce industry is notably driving the market growth. The adoption of e-commerce platforms is on the rise, driven by their convenience, security, and time-saving benefits, coupled with the increasing proliferation of the Internet and smartphones. E-commerce giants like Amazon.com, ALIBABA GROUP, and eBay are particularly popular among millennials. The appeal of these platforms lies in their attractive discounts and comprehensive product descriptions provided on their online interfaces. The growth of the e-commerce market is further boosted by factors such as increased Internet penetration, growing customer confidence in online retail, and the availability of swift shipping services. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the keyboard market throughout the forecast period. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the keyboard market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.24 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Keyboard Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The availability of counterfeit products is one of the major challenges hindering the keyboard market growth. The growing demand for counterfeit products is being driven by price-conscious consumers and those who may not be familiar with genuine branded items. These counterfeit products are designed to mimic established brands, offering a visually appealing and cost-effective alternative. As a result, the presence of these cheap imitations contributes to competitive pricing pressures within the market. Moreover, counterfeit products have become widely accessible through various distribution channels, including both physical and online retail outlets, in many countries. Despite the efforts of legitimate companies and stakeholders to curtail the sale of these products, their availability remains prevalent. Consequently, this phenomenon is exerting a negative impact on market growth. Thus, these factors are anticipated to pose challenges to the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The wired keyboard segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the keyboard market is being driven by several key factors. The increasing adoption of personal computers (PCs) and their expanding applications in sectors like education and government is a significant contributor to market growth. Furthermore, the rising popularity of e-sports is also boosting the demand for keyboards. Many market players are collaborating with e-sports organizations to offer gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice, and mouse pads. An emerging trend is the introduction of more wireless keyboards in the market, leveraging technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. While wired keyboards have been widely used by corporate entities, individuals, and gamers, the proliferation of wireless keyboards and their versatility across various applications may potentially have a dampening effect on the growth of the wired keyboard segment. Consequently, this segment is expected to experience moderate growth within the global keyboard market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of technology in countries such as the US and Canada is contributing to the global keyboard market growth in North America.

Key Companies in the keyboard market:

A4TECH, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cooler Master Technology Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EPOMAKER, GN Store Nord AS, HP Inc., Keetronics India Pvt. Ltd., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Metadot Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rapoo Europe BV, Razer Inc., ShenzhenÂ RiitekÂ TechnologyÂ Co. Ltd., Targus Asia Pacific Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., and Microsoft Corp

Keyboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A4TECH, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cooler Master Technology Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EPOMAKER, GN Store Nord AS, HP Inc., Keetronics India Pvt. Ltd., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Metadot Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rapoo Europe BV, Razer Inc., ShenzhenÂ RiitekÂ TechnologyÂ Co. Ltd., Targus Asia Pacific Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., and Microsoft Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

